Ten-year-old daughter witnessed her dad gun down her mom

A tragic incident which unfolded on Saunders Circle in Belvedere, KwaZulu-Natal left a 10-year-old girl orphaned.

On Wednesday afternoon, the young girl was forced to endure the horrific sight of her mother’s untimely death allegedly at the hands of her father. The father later died in hospital after he also turned the gun on himself.

Fatal act of violence

“The male, an Armed Response Officer (ARO) employed by a national company, arrived at the premises dressed in his uniform and driving a company-branded vehicle, intending to collect the child,” said Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa).

However, an argument ensued, rapidly increasing into a fatal act of violence.

After hearing gunshots, concerned members of the community dialed the Rusa Tongaat Operations Centre, alerting them to the unfolding tragedy.

“In response, reaction officers were promptly dispatched and arrived at the scene at approximately 17:58,” the agency said.

The alleged perpetrator and father of the child was still alive when help arrived. He was given emergency medical attention by paramedics from a private ambulance service.

By his own doing, the man had suffered a gunshot wound to his head.

While the critically injured man was stabilised at the scene, he remained in a serious condition and was expedited to the hospital for further treatment. However, he later succumbed to his injuries.

“Rusa received confirmation that the critically injured male was pronounced deceased on arrival at hospital. The daughter’s mother was found lying unconscious on the driveway, she showed no signs of life and was pronounced deceased,” said Rusa.

Furthermore, the woman, who was declared dead on scene, had also sustained a gunshot wound to her head.

Separated

Investigations revealed that the pair involved in this heartrending incident were married but separated.

According to Rusa, the man drew his company-issued firearm, firing a fatal shot at the victim before turning the gun on himself.

Authorities have recovered four spent 9mm cartridges at the scene, further supporting the sequence of events.

The young child, although visibly traumatised by the ordeal, was unharmed from the incident.

She was handed over to her extended family.

Rusa said the motive behind the shooting was still unknown.