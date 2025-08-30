Two arrested in Free State for possession of illicit cigarettes worth more than R1 million

'While in custody, one of the suspects attempted to bribe the police with R15 000 to secure his release.'

Police in the Free State have arrested two men for possession of illicit cigarettes valued at more than R1 million.

The illicit trade in cigarettes and alcohol costs South Africa around R30 billion in lost tax revenue every year, almost three times as much as the government wanted to collect by increasing VAT.

Police spokesperson Mahlomola Kareli said the arrests were made on Friday afternoon after they received a tip-off about a white van transporting illicit cigarettes from Petrusburg to Bloemfontein.

36 boxes of illicit cigarettes confiscated

The police were able to intercept the van with two men on Kwaggafontein Street in Bloemfontein.

A search of the van revealed that the 35 year old and 29 year old were transporting 36 boxes of illicit cigarettes.

“When questioned about the origin of the goods and asked to produce invoices, the suspects were unable to provide any satisfactory explanation or documentation,” Kareli said.

The R15 000 used to try to bribe the police officer. Picture: Supplied

Possession of illicit cigarettes

He added that both men were arrested for possession of illicit cigarettes. The cigarettes and the van used to transport them were seized.

“While in custody, one of the suspects attempted to bribe the police with an amount of R15 000 to secure his release. A separate charge of bribery was added against him,” Kareli said.

“The suspects are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court soon.”

Illicit trade in SA

The Transnational Alliance to Combat Illicit Trade (Tracit) report for 2025 revealed that South Africa is failing in combating the illicit trade.

The report released in May showed that illicit trade continues to pose a serious threat to the country’s economic stability, governance and international standing.

Tracit is an independent, private-sector initiative established to drive change and mitigate the economic and social damages of illicit trade by strengthening government enforcement mechanisms and mobilising businesses across the industry sectors most affected by illicit trade.

“The 2025 report emphasises how inflation, high unemployment, organised crime networks and lingering post-pandemic effects have exacerbated the illicit economy, while new digital platforms and smuggling channels are also intensifying the challenge,” said Tracit director-general Jeffrey Hardy.

