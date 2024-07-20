Daily news update: AfriForum sues Malema, Shivambu | Sars advocate shot in KZN | Mosimane used Al-Ahly?

News today includes AfriForum said it has opened a case against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and Deputy President Floyd Shivambu in connection with allegations that the duo benefited from money syphoned from the Venda Building Society (VBS) Mutual Bank scandal.

Meanwhile, a South African Revenue Services (Sars) lawyer has been shot three times in an apparent assassination attempt in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Furthermore, Al-Ahly and Egypt legend Wael Gomaa says he was not happy with Pitso Mosimane‘s style of play during his tenure as the Red Devils head coach.

News Today: 20 July 2024

AfriForum opens criminal case against Malema and Shivambu over VBS

The lobby group opened the case at the Sandton Police Station on Friday.

Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu. Image: Twitter / @FloydShivambu

Last week, the bank’s former chairman Tshifhiwa Matodzi in an explosive affidavit claimed that Malema and Shivambu knowingly accepted gratifications from VBS Mutual Bank, which would later have to be regularised.

421 students requested to pay back Nsfas money as SIU recovers R112 million

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) is recovering R112 million from unqualified National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) beneficiaries.

421 students from across five universities and four TVET colleges who did not qualify to be funded by Nsfas have signed acknowledgement of debt agreements (AoD) to pay back what was irregularly paid to them.

Picture: Facebook

According to the SIU, the total value of the AoDs amounts to R112 174 825, 97.

Sars advocate shot three times in assassination attempt in KZN

A South African Revenue Services (Sars) lawyer has been shot three times in an apparent assassination attempt in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

It is understood that Coreth Naudé was arriving at her hotel parking lot in Durban North, near the Gateway shopping centre, on Thursday afternoon when two gunmen opened fire, wounding her three times in the upper body, neck and face.

Coreth Naudé’s car after the attempt on her life. Photo: X/@VehicleTrackerz

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda told The Citizen police in Durban North are investigating a case of attempted murder following the shooting.

R40 million worth of marijuana confiscated in Magaliesburg bust

Five foreign nationals are among seven people arrested in a large marijuana bust on Thursday, 18 July.

Police made the arrests on a small holding near Magaliesburg that was operating a hydroponic cannabis (marijuana) lab.

The operation dismantled by police in Magaliesburg. Picture: Twitter/ @SAPoliceService

Various police units confiscated R40 million worth of cannabis, cannabis products, chemicals and equipment at the small holding during a mid-morning raid.

Mosimane accused of using Al-Ahly as stepping stone

Al-Ahly and Egypt legend Wael Gomaa says he was not happy with Pitso Mosimane‘s style of play during his tenure as the Red Devils head coach.

This is despite the fact that Mosimane won two Caf Champions League titles, two Caf Super Cups, the Egypt Cup and a bronze medal at the FIFA Club World Cup with the Red Devils.

Pitso Mosimane during the Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala Funeral Service at Grace Bible Church, Soweto on Thursday (Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix)

“I’m talking about facts and incidents that happened here,” said Gomaa during an interview with MBC Masr.

In other news today:

