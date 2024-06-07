Daily news update: Ready, set, govern | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial dragging | ActionSA exits Multi-Party Charter

News today includes while political parties were scrambling to find one another in coalition talks, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said the judiciary is ready to swear in the new members of parliament.

Meanwhile, the state in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is looking to wrap up its case, however, this has been hindered by more delays.

Furthermore, ActionSA interim national chairperson Michael Beaumont has announced that the party is leaving the Multi-Party Charter.

The weather service has warned that temperatures will decrease further over the central, eastern, and southern parts of SA, with damaging winds and waves, disruptive snow, and a storm surge expected. – full weather forecast here.

Ready, set, govern: Chief Justice Zondo gears up for parliamentary transition

While political parties were scrambling to find one another in coalition talks, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said the judiciary is ready to swear in the new members of parliament.

On Thursday, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) handed over a list of political party representatives to Zondo at an event held in Cape Town. The list consists of potential members of parliament (MPs) and members of provincial legislatures (MPLs).

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo hands over a list of public representatives who will be representing various political parties in the National Assembly and Provincial Legislatures to Secretary of Parliament, Xolile George. Picture: GCIS

He said the judiciary was well prepared to ensure the smooth installation of the seventh administration.

Nersa settles with Outa in court battle about Karpowership

After months of opposition, Nersa, South Africa’s National Energy Regulator, settled with the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and agreed to hand over the full, unredacted record of its decisions to approve generation licences for Karpowership.

Nersa was also ordered to pay Outa’s legal fees. Karpowership already withdrew its opposition to the application to compel production of the record as well as the main application calling for a review of Nersa’s licence decision, but Nersa continued to oppose both.

Picture: Karpowership website

The Pretoria High Court was supposed to hear Outa’s application to compel Nersa to give Outa the full, unredacted record of its decisions to approve generation licences for Karpowership, but Nersa offered to settle minutes before the trial was supposed to start.

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial dragging like Orient Express, says judge after delays

The state in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is looking to wrap up its case, however, this has been hindered by more delays.

The trial resumed at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday, but had to be adjourned early after state witness, Pinky Vythilingam was unable to continue with her testimony.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at Pretoria High Court on 17 July 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

Vythilingam, who is a forensic supervisor at Vodacom, has been giving evidence relating to the data retrieved from the cellphones of the accused and Meyiwa.

Pirates’ Chaine credits Riveiro for his heroics this season

Sipho Chaine has credited José Riveiro for showing faith in him as the number one goalkeeper at Orlando Pirates. The former Bloemfontein Celtic shotstopper once again produced heroics in the 2-1 win over Mamelodi Sundowns as Pirates lifted the Nedbank Cup on Saturday.

He saved Lucas Ribeiro’s penalty early in the first half to keep his side in the game. Chaine first endeared himself to the Buccaneers faithful when he saved three penalties in the 3-1 win over Sundowns during the MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium last year.

Sipho Chaine celebrates with the man-of-the-match trophy after his brilliance in the shootout helped Orlando Pirates lift the MTN8. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix.

The 27-year-old joined the Soweto giants during the 2022/2023 season from Chippa United. Following his latest performance for the Soweto giants at Mbombela Stadium against the Brazilians, Chaine reflected on his time under the Spanish coach.

ActionSA exits Multi-Party Charter over ‘breach of agreement’ by other parties

ActionSA interim national chairperson Michael Beaumont has announced that the party is leaving the Multi-Party Charter.

The Multi-Party Charter was formed last year when the Democratic Alliance (DA) and other political parties including ActionSA signed an agreement to form an alliance to “rescue” South Africa from a possible coalition of the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Interim National Chairperson of ActionSA Michael Beaumont. Picture: ActionSA/X

Several parties signed the agreement in August 2023 at the Johannesburg Convention Centre.

