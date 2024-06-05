Daily news update: Inadequate GBV measures by justice department | ‘NEC not divided over coalition talks’ | Attack on KZN family over Palestine support

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka has found that allegations that the department of justice and constitutional development did not put adequate measures in place to protest victims of GBV are substantiated.

The African National Congress (ANC) said the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) remains united despite terrible results in the national and provincial elections.

A 44-year-old man accused of attacking a family in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), for allegedly supporting Palestine, is set to undergo mental evaluation.

News Today: 5 June 2024

The weather service has warned of disruptive rain and flooding expected in Eastern Cape. Storm surge and damaging winds forecasted along the coast. – full weather forecast here.

Public protector probe confirms inadequate GBV measures by justice department

Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka has found that allegations that the department of justice and constitutional development did not put adequate measures in place to protest victims of GBV are substantiated.

Gcaleka on Tuesday released a report on findings on the difficulties experienced by GBV victims when reporting their cases at magistrate’s courts across the country.

Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka at the State Of The Nation Address (Sona) on 9 February 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

The public protector inspected 38 courts across the country.

Sisulu calls on black parties to unite to prevent ANC-DA coalition

African National Congress (ANC) veteran Lindiwe Sisulu has called on black political parties to unite under a “black pact flag” to take the country forward. The National Executive Committee (NEC) member says a coalition between the ANC and Democratic Alliance (DA) would be spitting on the graves of fallen struggle heroes.

Sisulu was speaking to The Citizen about the possibility of the ANC going into a coalition with the DA.

Lindiwe Sisulu. (Photo: DIRCO)

The once dominant ANC lost 17% of its 2019 vote share in this year’s national and provincial elections. It will now need to make a deal with other parties to form a coalition government for the first time in 30 years.

ANC says NEC not divided over coalition talks after losing majority

The African National Congress (ANC) said the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) remains united despite terrible results in the national and provincial elections.

The once dominant ANC lost 17% of its 2019 vote share, losing 71 seats in parliament after the elections.

The ANC NEC is expected to meet today to decide on the formation of a national government after failing to get an outright majority in the 2024 elections. Picture: Michel Bega

It will now need to make a deal with other parties to form a coalition government for the first time since the end of apartheid in 1994.

Limpopo woman sentenced to 25 years for husband’s murder over insurance payouts

A 47-year-old woman has been sentenced to 25 years imprisonment by the Limpopo High Court on Tuesday for orchestrating her husband’s death for several insurance policy payments.

Kedibone Lonia Nyathi pleaded guilty to killing her husband, Sandy Nyathi, on 3 December 2022 in Enable village in Mopani, Limpopo.

Kedibone Lonia Nyathi pleaded guilty to killing her husband, Sandy Nyathi, on 3 December 2022. Picture: Supplied

The wife was previously charged together with three young men that she hired to kill her husband. However, after they were sentenced, 19-year-old Remember Surprise Malepe and 18-year-old Ethen Raganya and Poopo Ventry Mabela entered into a plea and sentence agreement with the state to testify against Nyathi.

Man accused of attacking KZN family over Palestine support to undergo mental assessment

A 44-year-old man accused of attacking a family in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), for allegedly supporting Palestine, is set to undergo mental evaluation.

Grayson James Beare made his first appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Picture: iStock

Beare has been charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

In other news today:

