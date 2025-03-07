ANC dismisses backlash over DA’s Washington trip amid US-SA tensions

The ANC has rejected suggestions that the DA’s US visit undermined the GNU, despite Minister Ronald Lamola’s concerns.

Although the week-long visit by the DA delegation to Washington, to stabilise diplomatic relations with Pretoria, has annoyed International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola, the ANC yesterday refrained from taking a hardline stance against its government of national unity (GNU) partner.

Despite DA spokesperson on international relations and cooperation Emma Louise Powell confirming that the trip was not sanctioned by the GNU, ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane dismissed any suggestion that the party was “stabbed in the back”.

Mokonyane said such a perception was “not necessarily true”.

This came after Lamola had declared: “Representing SA’s foreign policy is the preserve of the executive.”

Mokonyane said the trip would not have any political implications for the GNU unity.

“While only the DA can speak on its intentions, what should be noted from the DA statement is the restatement of our foreign policy – that of nonalignment and pursuing our national interests,” said Mokonyane.

On whether the DA’s US visit could be likened to an earlier trip by AfriForum, Mokonyane said: “It is not peculiar that nonstate actors like political parties and lobby groups engage people whom they believe can further their interest.

“The peculiarity comes about when such engagements are positioned to constitute the Republic of South Africa.”

‘Stabilising bilateral relationships’

On whether the DA’s visit breached GNU protocol, Powell said the mission should be viewed as “part of broader nationwide efforts by government, business, civil society and the diplomatic community, to stabilise the bilateral relationship”.

“The DA sought to understand from decision-makers what actions would be necessary to de-escalate tension and stabilise the relationship – given that the US is one of our largest trade and investment partners.

“We have feedback that our leaders are now able to input into the formal government conversations, regarding what needs to be done in order to stabilise the relationship.

“We have ensured that US decision-makers have fact-based and accurate information, representing the interests of all South Africans – not one group of citizens in particular,” said Powell.

On the DA’s trip being likened to that undertaken recently by AfriForum, she said: “We have nothing to do with AfriForum, nor have we had any engagements with them regarding our trip to the US.”

‘Strategic trip’

Nelson Mandela University political analyst Dr Ongama Mtimka, described the DA trip as “strategic”.

“Managing relationships in fluid times like this call for fluidity and flexibility. The bottom line for South Africa at the moment is that the SA relationship with the US is fraught.

“When relations between two parties are fraught, people who are most likely to make a breakthrough get to take the lead,” said Mtimka.

He said he would “not be surprised if this is a secret plan within the GNU, to get the DA to do what it can – ensuring that the relationships are warm enough with Washington, while parties are not yet open to engage with the official government”.

‘More help then bad’

“This is what envoys and mediators do. In this instance, even if it is not secretly sanctioned by the GNU, this does more help than bad.

“The more engaging of diverse voices with Washington on areas of strategic interests, the better,” he said.

“The only challenge is if the DA is advancing the same interests as AfriForum in those discussions with Washington – something which I very much doubt,”said Mtimka.

“Even if they wanted to leverage the tone of the US, to achieve what they have been trying to do domestically – less foot on the accelerator when it comes to transformation legislation – it would not cause damage.

“South Africa does benefit from having a party within the GNU engaging with Washington.”

Indirectly referring to Lamola, Mtimka said: “Even if the DA move is upsetting the current order, in terms of preference for conducting diplomatic relations, it is strategic for the country.

“There cannot be any further harm than the fact that Donald Trump and Elon Musk are driving a white supremacist foreign policy agenda. It is best that they get to meet people who are in government and may have a slightly nuanced view compared with AfriForum.

“In that way, they help Pretoria buy time for future engagements with Washington – allowing for assertiveness during talks. Having somebody who buys time is crucial.”

