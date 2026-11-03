In case you missed it: Voter arrested over ballot pic | Petrol goes down by one cent | Makhadzi stranded in Botswana

Catch up on the biggest stories of Tuesday, 3 November 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly photographing his marked ballot papers at a voting station in Humulani, Limpopo, in contravention of the Electoral Act.

Meanwhile, As South Africans head to the polls for the local government elections this week, motorists face a bit of relief at the pumps, with petrol prices set to decrease from Wednesday.

Furthermore, South African star Makhadzi, real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, said she is stuck in Botswana after someone took her passport, vehicle, and belongings following a show.

Weather tomorrow: 4 November 2026

Election Day will see severe thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo, as yellow level 4 and level 2 warnings are issued, fire danger forecast in the North West and extreme heat in the Western Cape. Full weather forecast here.

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Voter arrested after posting photo of marked ballot paper online; police hunt second suspect

Police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly photographing his marked ballot papers at a voting station. Picture: Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan

Police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly photographing his marked ballot papers at a voting station in Humulani, Limpopo, in contravention of the Electoral Act.

The incident occurred at Chuchekani Primary School on Monday, while a second voter allegedly committed a similar offence before becoming aggressive and verbally insulting the presiding officer when confronted.

Police said one of the suspects later posted an image of his marked ballot paper on social media.

CONTINUE READING: Voter arrested after posting photo of marked ballot paper online; police hunt second suspect

Petrol is going down… by one cent

Picture: Neil McCartney

As South Africans head to the polls for the local government elections this week, motorists face a bit of relief at the pumps, with petrol prices set to decrease from Wednesday.

Recent petrol price hikes have put pressure on households already under strain and may prompt motorists with petrol-guzzling cars to consider more fuel-efficient or electric vehicles.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced that both 93-octane and 95-octane petrol will decrease by 1 cent per litre.

The price of diesel with 0.05% (500ppm) sulphur will decrease by R1.09 per litre, while 0.005% (50ppm) sulphur will go down by R1.19 per litre.

CONTINUE READING: Petrol is going down… by one cent

‘I feel kidnapped’: Dirco steps in as Makhadzi documents Botswana ordeal

Makhadzi says she is stranded in Botswana, alleging that her passport, car and belongings were taken. Picture: Screenshot/X

South African star Makhadzi, real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, said she is stuck in Botswana after someone took her passport, vehicle, and belongings following a show.

She made the allegations in a video that spread rapidly on social media on Tuesday.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has confirmed it is aware of the matter. “We are attending to this matter. An update will be provided,” spokesperson Clayson Monyela said on X, responding to the video.

CONTINUE READING: ‘I feel kidnapped’: Dirco steps in as Makhadzi documents Botswana ordeal

Mkhwanazi’s election warning to police: ‘You are not politicians’

Mkhwanazi was addressing several different law enforcement agencies ahead of the elections. Picture: Saps.

With just hours before South Africans head to the polls, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi issued a blunt warning to officers deployed across the province, ordering them to remain politically neutral, protect every voter and act “uncompromisingly” against anyone who threatens the integrity of the 2026 local government elections.

Mkhwanazi, who has been nominated to be the next Hawks head, addressed several law enforcement agencies ahead of the elections on Tuesday, the eve of the local government elections, which are expected to be the most hotly contested polls.

Mkhwanazi instructed police officers deployed for the 2026 local elections to enforce the law without fear or favour, warning that any attempt to intimidate voters or disrupt the democratic process will be dealt with.

CONTINUE READING: Mkhwanazi’s election warning to police: ‘You are not politicians’

Agoa exclusion: What is South Africa really losing?

Economists say exclusion from Agoa could hurt investor confidence. Picture: iStock

As of 1 January 2027, South Africa will be excluded from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) following an annual review of the country’s eligibility.

The United States (US) announced this on Monday, 2 November, citing concerns over trade and investment barriers, corruption and US national security and foreign policy interests. Like South Africa, Rwanda will also lose its preferential access two years earlier than the trade agreement was supposed to end.

Economists noted that the announcement is another setback in an already strained bilateral relationship between Washington and Pretoria, but they suggest that what South Africa is really losing out on may be less dramatic than the headlines suggest.

CONTINUE READING: Agoa exclusion: What is South Africa really losing?

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: CT’s missing ballots | Phala Phala duo found guilty | Full-strength Boks to face Italy