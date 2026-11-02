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Ramaphosa and Khoza urge South Africans to vote, say democracy depends on it [VIDEO]

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

4 minute read

2 November 2026

01:10 pm

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Ramaphosa said "sitting back and not voting is actually a dereliction of our responsibilities as citizens and as residents."

Ramaphosa and Khoza urge South Africans to vote, say democracy depends on it [VIDEO] Elections 2026

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Dr Irvin Khoza. Picture: X/@TlouMr_S

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President Cyril Ramaphosa and Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza have urged South Africans to turn out in large numbers for Wednesday’s local government elections, saying active participation is essential to strengthening democracy and improving communities.

Speaking during a visit to the PSL on Monday, Ramaphosa encouraged citizens to help shape the future of their municipalities through voting, while Khoza called on football supporters across the country to make their voices heard at the ballot box.

‘Voting is a responsibility’

Ramaphosa even went so far as to say voting is a responsibility.

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“Sitting back and not voting is actually a dereliction of our responsibilities as citizens and as residents,” Ramaphosa said.

“We can only shape the direction, the future, the capability and the functionality of our municipalities when we go out and make that cross on the ballot.”

Khoza echoed the message, saying citizens should not complain about poor infrastructure and services if they choose not to participate in elections.

“It’s very important to vote because you cannot complain about facilities not being upgraded and not make it a point to vote,” he said.

“If you vote in numbers, it gives voting credibility and strengthens democracy.”

The PSL chairman said he would be among the first people to cast his vote and urged football fans to do the same.

“All the supporters of football, all the clubs and their supporters, must go and vote in numbers.”

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Coalitions

Asked about the prospects of coalition governments after the elections, Ramaphosa said South Africa’s growing number of political parties reflected a healthy democracy.

“We are a country that has embraced democracy. Our Constitution is rooted in the concept of democracy. The people shall govern.”

While coalition governments may become increasingly common, he said their success would depend on whether parties prioritise citizens over political interests.

“We hope that if there are coalitions, there will be coalitions that will put the interests of our people first rather than the parties themselves.”

With special voting already underway and election day approaching, both Ramaphosa and Khoza delivered a simple message to South Africans: democracy works best when citizens participate.

“Go and vote in numbers,” Khoza said.

Soweto derby

Ramaphosa’s visit also served as an opportunity to praise South African football and the PSL’s contribution to the country.

The president said he was disappointed to have missed the Soweto derby after returning from an official trip.

“I missed the derby; very, very sad to have missed it. Actually, I missed it by a few minutes because I landed just after the halfway mark.”

Describing the PSL as a model sporting organisation, Ramaphosa said it remains the benchmark for soccer administration on the continent.

“They are the best organised league on the continent and running the most popular sport code, which is football.”

He added that football continues to unite and inspire millions of South Africans.

“He says that their business is the happiness index, that they deal in the happiness of people. And that is so true.”

Ramaphosa said the Soweto derby was one of South Africa’s greatest sporting spectacles.

“The derby is the best derby on the continent and also globally. So, this is a great achievement for us as South Africans.”

Read more on these topics

Coalitions Cyril Ramaphosa Elections Irvin Khoza Local/municipal elections nohwb
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

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