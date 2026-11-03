Special voting off to mixed start amid transport delays

Special voting got underway yesterday with a mixed start as transport problems delayed home visits in Ekurhuleni.

As special voting got underway yesterday, United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa called out instances of party agents allegedly wearing political regalia while observing the process.

In video shared on X, Holomisa highlighted party agents wearing branded political clothing while observing voting operations.

Holomisa flags party regalia breach inside voting stations

“Guys, please be on the lookout. No party agents are allowed to wear their political party regalia. If you see this, object to it immediately,” Holomisa said.

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According to the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) code of conduct and voting station guidelines, it is prohibited for party agents and candidates to wear party-branded clothing or regalia inside a voting station.

Special voting in Ekurhuleni got off to a mixed start yesterday, with transport problems delaying home visits and transportation to a polling station in Benoni, while other voting stations reported smooth operations.

In Benoni, DA candidate Mary Goby accused the IEC of being unprepared after officials struggled to conduct home visits without vehicles. Some resorted to walking between homes, while others were left waiting for transport.

Goby said preparations for tomorrow’s election day needed attention. One voting station had 4 500 registered voters, making an early start essential.

Fellow DA candidate Simon Lapping reported a different experience at his voting station in Kempton Park, where proceedings had been trouble-free.

Special voting in Ekurhuleni got off to mixed start

“So far, it’s been very nice and easy and there hasn’t been any problems at this voting station,” he said.

Despite the political rivalry, Lapping said relations between party representative s remained good natured, with candidates exchanging friendly jibes.

In Kempton Park, EFF candidate Neliswa Mgagi was experiencing her first election as a candidate, rather than simply a voter.

“I was really bit nervous because this is new to me,” she said.

SA Communist Party candidate Dineo Molokomme said crime and poor service delivery were among her biggest concerns in Kempton Park.

She also wanted to address food insecurity and housing.

But not every candidate was prepared to speak to the media.

ANC candidate Kgasamphaka Rammani said she did not want to comment without first consulting her superiors.

At the Protea Retirement Village in Wilgers, Pretoria East, residents were finished voting by lunchtime.

At the voting station in Libertas Avenue, IEC volunteers said most of the elderly voters arrived early yesterday morning to cast their votes. They expected the rest of the registered voters to come in the afternoon, after work, or when it was cooler.

Members of the Tshwane Metro Police Department were seen at the voting station, casting their ballots.

Another voter, Lizel van Rensburg, said it was her first time voting as a special voter.

IEC approved 2 655 067 special vote applications

“Registering was really easy and voting even easier. It didn’t even take five minutes,” she said.

According to data released by the IEC, it approved a record 2 655 067 special vote applications for this election cycle.

The approved special voters represent a key segment of the roughly 29.9 million South Africans registered on the national voters’ roll for the 2026 local polls.

Speaking at the National Results Operations Centre in Midrand, chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo assured the public of the commission’s operational readiness, confirming that about 127 000 electoral staff members have been deployed nationwide to manage the two-day early voting period.

The special voting window was yesterday and today, with operations open strictly between 8am and 5pm.