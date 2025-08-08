KZN unveils R6 million mobile police stations to tackle crime in these hotspots

Ntuli also urged businesses to partner with the government in bolstering community-based safety initiatives.

KwaZulu-Natal has rolled out four state-of-the-art mobile police stations in a R6 million initiative aimed at boosting police visibility and tackling crime in some of the province’s most dangerous areas.

Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli handed over the mobile units this week to the South African Police Service (Saps) in his capacity as the executive authority for the Department of Community Safety and Liaison.

The units will be deployed to Inanda, Mbonambi, Bulwer, and Makhutha, areas that consistently report high levels of criminal activity.

“We want to see crime prevention interventions that yield real, measurable results. These mobile police stations will close the gap in service delivery and help restore community confidence in law enforcement,” Ntuli said.

Fully equipped on-site police points

Fitted with modern operational technology, the mobile stations will serve as fully functional on-site police contact points.

Residents will be able to report crime, access essential police services, and engage directly with Saps officers without having to travel far from their neighbourhoods.

The rollout follows the department’s 2024 investment in 36 new patrol vehicles to help overcome shortages of crime-fighting resources, particularly in rural and densely populated areas.

“We are working around the clock to ensure that community safety structures are operational, resourced, and active in supporting the work of Saps. It is only through this integrated approach that we will turn the tide against crime,” Ntuli said.

Call for private sector support

Ntuli also urged businesses to partner with the government in bolstering community-based safety initiatives.

“These brave men and women are on the frontlines every day. With more funding and training, they can do even more to safeguard our streets and support law enforcement efforts,” he said, referring to neighbourhood watches, street committees, and community policing forums.

The Department of Community Safety and Liaison said the mobile stations form part of a growing portfolio of proactive safety interventions designed to create safer, more secure, and resilient communities across KwaZulu-Natal.

It reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening partnerships between communities, Saps, and other key stakeholders to combat crime effectively.

