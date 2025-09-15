Matric pupil pleads for support to chase lifelong dream of saving lives

Thorpe also applied to study as a paramedic at Netcare911 in August, but he needs R100 000 towards his studies

A young man with a big dream to save lives is asking the public to open their hearts and help him pave his future.

When Lawrence Lee Thorpe is not at school or writing matric exams, he volunteers at Best Care Ambulance and the Emergency Support Team, where he was part of the management team.

A dream built on compassion

Thorpe also applied to study as a paramedic at Netcare911 in August and has already progressed to the next round – but he needs R100 000 towards his studies.

He recently started a BackaBuddy campaign to help him reach this goal.

“I am just an 18 year old with a dream. Since I was a child, I have dreamed of saving people’s lives. Not because it sounded nice on paper, but because I feel it in my heart,” Thorpe said.

“I have seen too many times how a person’s last breath slips away; how a family’s world crumbles in seconds. I know, deep down, I was made to be there, to bring hope when there is only darkness,” he said.

“I have had blood on my hands, tears on my shoulders, children holding me like I am their last safe place. But without the qualification to be a paramedic, I am only halfway there. I still cannot do everything I know I should be able to do.”

Eyes on the future

Thorpe has three exam papers left and said when he is not out on a scene, he is studying – and stressing about the final exams.

“You don’t know what the future holds. I know I will be successful. There are people out there who don’t care about the future, but I am not like that.”

Thorpe said he has cried many times. “Some scenes are tough – the tears and the screams. You can’t help but cry; you can’t stop the tears. It’s rough…”

