Over 700 healthcare workers could lose their jobs because of Trump – Free State premier

Letsha-Mathae used her state of the province address to explain how her administration plans to tackle water and electricity challenges.

Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae has expressed concern about possible job losses in the health sector due to the cancellation of the United States (US) foreign aid grant to South Africa.

Letsoha-Mathae spoke at her state of the province address (Sopa) in Bloemfontein on Friday.

Effects of Donald Trump’s decision

“Many of our strategic partners have indicated that funding from USAID has been stopped. This poses an immediate threat of job losses to about 725 health workers, social workers, data capturers, cleaners and many others,” she said.

The cutting of US foreign aid to South Africa comes after allegations by US President Donald Trump that South Africa was seizing land and doing “horrible things to certain groups of people”.

Despite the diplomatic storm, the South African government urged all those who are on HIV treatment to continue with it.

Letsoha-Mathae said the provincial department will find ways to ensure the US decision does not severely impact communities and the health sector.

She said her administration is doing its best to improve healthcare quality in government facilities.

This includes employing more than 1 000 doctors and nurses the previous year and ensuring that the province’s healthcare facilities do not run out of medication.

Water and service delivery challenges

The Free State has become known for having some of the worst municipalities in the country.

However, Letsoha-Mathae said the province is developing plans to ensure that municipalities can deliver basic services such as water, electricity, and refuse collection.

“Honourable speaker, we are deeply concerned about the state of some of our municipalities. The failure to provide services such as water, electricity and refuse removal is worrying.

“Water treatment plants are not maintained, electricity infrastructure is collapsing, taps are dry, streets are littered with garbage, but work to improve the state of municipalities is ongoing,” she said.

Letsoha-Mathae said the provincial authorities and municipal officials met with Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa last week to ensure that all municipalities can meet their financial obligations to Eskom.

“At least 10 municipalities in our province are participating in the Eskom debt relief programme meant to help them settle their current accounts, and we continue to offer support to these municipalities to ensure compliance and financial discipline in their engagements with Eskom,” she said.

The province has also been battling water challenges, with dry taps affecting schools, businesses and hospitals.

However, Letsoha-Mathae said the Department of Water and Sanitation had committed to give R1.4 billion to the province to help them with their water challenges.

The money will go towards bulk infrastructure projects and water treatment works projects.

“The department has also appointed Vaal Central Water to assist Maluti aPhofung Local Municipality with the restoration of water treatment works and bulk water lines to ensure water supply in Qwa-Qwa,” she said.

