‘These results are not ordinary’: ANC scoops hotly contested Joburg ward in by-elections

Political parties are already gearing up for the next local government elections.

The ANC in Johannesburg has managed to retain ward 130 in Soweto in the recent round of by-elections.

The ward has been without a councillor for months after its councillor, Thulani Buthelezi, was murdered in what is believed to be a hit.

Buthelezi was an ANC member.

ANC victory

In a statement on Thursday, the party’s spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu, said this is a sign that the people of Soweto still have confidence in the ANC.

“In Gauteng, the ANC retained Ward 130, Emdeni and Naledi in Soweto, Greater Johannesburg Region, which demonstrated once again the enduring bond between the ANC and the people of our nation’s largest metro.

“We thank the community of Johannesburg for their loyalty and support, and we congratulate Cde Nduduzo Mzolo, who must carry this mandate with humility and dedication to the daily needs of our people,” said Bhengu.

The DA did not contest in this ward. However, ActionSA came in second place after the ANC.

“ActionSA is proud and humbled to have achieved a remarkable resurgence in Soweto, emerging as

the second-biggest political party in Ward 130, tripling our support despite fierce competition from established parties whose campaigns offered little more than recycled promises, while ours was built on a clear programme of action for a community long failed by those same parties,” the party said.

Other ward victories

Bhengu said the party had also managed to secure another ward in Waterberg, Limpopo, and another ward in Lejweleputswa in the Free State.

“In Ward 5, Bela Bela in the Waterberg Region, Limpopo, the community once again placed their trust in the ANC, delivering a decisive mandate for progress.

“In the Free State’s Lejweleputswa Region, the people of Ward 7, Kgotsong-Bothaville, reaffirmed their confidence in the ANC, proving that when we stand close to the people, they continue to stand with us.

“We salute every comrade who made this victory possible and congratulate Cde Manana Anna Mohapi, who is entrusted to lead with honesty, respect and an unbroken commitment to service,” she said.

Despite this, the ANC lost a seat to the PA in the Kou-Kamma municipality in the Eastern Cape.

NEC meeting on local government

Bhengu said the ANC will have a special NEC meeting this weekend to discuss Local Government matters. This NEC will also discuss the upcoming elections.

“As we celebrate these victories, we look ahead to the Special NEC on Local Government taking place from Saturday, 13 to Sunday, 14 September 2025, followed by the Roll Call of Councillors at the GoldRush Dome, FNB Stadium on Monday, 15 September 2025.

“This process will reaffirm the pledge taken by councillors in Ekurhuleni in 2021, sharpen our focus on service delivery, and intensify consequence management,” said Bhengu.

The ANC’s renewal project

Bhengu believes that the latest by-election victories are a sign that the ANC’s renewal process is yielding results.

“These results are not ordinary, but they are proof that the renewal project of the ANC is yielding fruit. The people are responding to the stability, unity and discipline that is returning to the organisation, and to the visible commitment of the ANC to serve communities better,” she said.

