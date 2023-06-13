Level 6 warning: Cold, wet, windy conditions expected in Cape Town from Wednesday

By Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued an orange level 6 warning for cold, wet and windy weather in parts of the Western Cape from Wednesday.

“Very cold wet and windy weather to persist over the Cape provinces in the week ahead,” warned the weather service on Tuesday.

“A well-developed, fast-moving cold front arrives over the Western Cape tomorrow, introducing very cold and rainy weather to all three of the Cape provinces.”

In addition, strong, gusty westerly winds over the interior of Western and Eastern Cape are expected to accompany the passage of the cold front.

“Given the dramatic drop in temperature, combined with persistent wet and windy conditions in the days ahead, small stock farmers are strongly encouraged to take mitigative action at an early stage to prevent stock losses due to exposure,” said the weather service.

Cold, windy conditions with occasional showers will be a persistent feature of the weather over the southern half of the country, continuing until well after the long weekend.

Heavy rain may occur over parts of Western Cape from Wednesday until Thursday.

“Typically, the presence of higher topography and especially mountainous areas tends to markedly enhance local rainfall through orographic uplift.”

Yellow level 2 & 6 warning for disruptive rain is expected over the Western Cape. Valid from 14-06-2023 @ 00:00 SAST until 15-06-2023 @ 24:00 SAST.

Disruptive rainfall is expected to affect the Cape Town CBD and Metropole as well as the Winelands area.

Strong, gusty winds (possibly gusting beyond gale-force) are anticipated over much of the interior of Western Cape and Eastern Cape tomorrow and Thursday.

Weather warnings

A yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain over the southern West coast, south-eastern Cape Winelands and western Overberg districts on Wednesday and Thursday.

An orange level 6 warning for disruptive rain over the City of Cape Town and most parts of Cape Winelands on Wednesday and Thursday.

A yellow level 1 warning for damaging wind over Joe Gqabi DM, Chris Hani DM, Sarah Baartman DM, Ngqushwa LM, Raymond Mhlaba LM, Nelson Mandela Bay, as well as the coast between Oyster Bay and Kei Mouth.

A yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves along the coast between Plettenberg Bay and Mazeppa Bay.

Wednesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cold but cool weather in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index: high.

Mpumalanga: Fine and cool to warm but cold weather on the Highveld.

Limpopo: Fine and cool to warm weather.

North West: Fine and cold to cool weather.

Free State: Fine and cold to cool weather, but partly cloudy and windy in the south.

Northern Cape: Cloudy in the south and west where it will be very cold with light rain from mid-morning, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and cold but fine in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly.

Western Cape: Cloudy, windy and cold with scattered showers and rain but widespread in the west.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-westerly, but gale force between Table Bay and Still Bay in the morning, becoming strong to near gale force westerly to south-westerly from mid-morning between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay. The expected UVB sunburn index: low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy at first, otherwise cloudy, windy and cold to very cold with isolated showers and rain but scattered over the south-western and central parts.

It will be cool along the coast. The wind along the coast will be strong to gale south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy at first, otherwise cloudy, windy and cold, but cool in places in the south-east. Isolated showers and rain are expected except along the Wild Coast and adjacent interior.

Light snowfalls can be expected over the southern Drakensberg in the evening. The wind along the coast will be strong south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and warm but cool weather in places in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: high.