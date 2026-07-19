Chilly Monday expected for SA with rain along KZN coast

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 20 July 2026.

Fine and cool weather is expected in most parts of the country on Monday, but some places will be partly cloudy.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) also predicted isolated showers and rain along the KwaZulu-Natal coast.

Parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga will be hot.

Weather warnings for 20 July 2026

Saws had no weather warnings for any part of the country on Monday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 20 July:

Gauteng:

Fine and cool but warm in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index: moderate.

Mpumalanga:

Fine and cool to warm, but hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Fine and cool to warm, but hot in places.

North West:

Fine and cool.

Free State:

Fine and cold to cool.

Northern Cape:

Morning fog patches along the northern coastline, otherwise fine and cool to warm, but cold over the extreme southern parts where it will be partly cloudy in the morning and windy.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south to south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Cloudy with morning fog patches over the west, otherwise fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy over the extreme south-western parts during the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong west to north-westerly, while light and variable north of Cape Columbine.

The expected UVB sunburn index: moderate.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Partly cloudy in places over interior at first, otherwise fine and cool, but cold in places in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Partly cloudy in places south at first, otherwise fine and cool, but cold in places in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog along the north coast and extreme southern interior, otherwise fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy in places in the east with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly in the south from mid-morning, spreading to Kosi Bay by late morning. It will become light and variable from late morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index: high.