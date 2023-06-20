Cape Town suffers widespread damage from severe winds

Compiled by Devina Haripersad

The City of Cape Town has reported that it is recovering from the damage caused by heavy winds that wreaked havoc on its infrastructure over the past 24 hours.

On 19 June, the City of Cape Town issued a weather warning alerting residents to the potential dangers posed by the destructive winds.

Flooding

Formal and informal housing structures, electrical and communication infrastructure, as well as trees, bore the brunt of the strong winds that swept through the region.

The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Operations Centre said numerous roadways experienced flooding, leading to hazardous conditions in areas such as Uitsig, Silversands and the Kosovo informal settlement in Philippi.

The forceful winds also resulted in significant damage roofs in Hanover Park, leaving residents grappling with the aftermath.

To ensure public safety, the City of Cape Town implemented road closures in several affected areas. Victoria Road, a vital artery between the N2 and Link Road in the Somerset West region, faced disruptions due to severe weather conditions.

Price Street and Schoenstatt Avenue in the Constantia area were also closed, causing inconvenience and delays for residents.

Govan Mbeki and Duinefontein roads became impassable as they succumbed to flooding from both directions. In response, authorities made the decision to shut down both lanes, further aggravating the transportation challenges faced by Cape Town’s residents.

Areas affected

The forceful winds led to the uprooting of trees, obstructing various roadways throughout the city.

Plateau Road, near the entrance to Cape Point and Redhill, as well as Princess Anne Avenue and the M3 in Rosebank, witnessed fallen trees impeding traffic flow.

In a particularly alarming incident, a tree toppled onto a vehicle in Rosebank. No injuries were reported.

City of Cape Town, via its Twitter account, said that rising water levels pose a significant risk of flooding to an electricity kiosk in the area.

The municipality confirmed that city departments have been tirelessly engaged in mopping up operations across the affected areas, striving to restore normalcy and minimise further damage.

As Cape Town continues to grapple with the aftermath of this natural disaster, the city urged residents to remain cautious, stay updated through official channels, and cooperate with authorities.

