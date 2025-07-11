Top 10 stories of the day: Kin arrested in Jayden-Lee case | ‘Nightmare’ rehab | Deputy minister in initiation school

Here’s your daily news update for Friday, 11 July 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In the news today, a “very close family member” has been arrested in connection with the murder of 11-year-old Jayden-Lee Meek.

Meanwhile, Tetelestai Recovery Centre (TRC) in KwaZulu-Natal is at the centre of controversy following the alleged murder of an inpatient.

Furthermore, Deputy Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development Stan Mathabatha has enrolled in initiation school at the age of 68.

Weather tomorrow: 12 July 2025

KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape face wet, cold weather while the rest of the country remains dry and cool to cold. Full weather forecast here.

‘Very close family member’ arrested over Jayden-Lee Meek’s murder, police defend investigation

A “very close family member” has been arrested in connection with the murder of 11-year-old Jayden-Lee Meek.

Meek’s body was discovered on 14 May on the staircase of his family’s complex in Fleurhof, southwest Johannesburg.

Residents march to Florida police station demanding answers following the death of Jayden-Lee Meek on 17 May 2025 in Roodepoort. Picture: Gallo Images

He was reported missing the day before. The 11-year-old boy had been dropped off by his scholar transport outside the complex.

According to Gauteng Deputy Police Commissioner Fred Kekana, a 31-year-old woman was arrested on Friday morning.

‘All in the name of God’: Murder and abuse allegations rock KZN rehab centre [VIDEO]

Tetelestai Recovery Centre (TRC) in Winklespruit, KwaZulu-Natal, is at the centre of controversy following the alleged murder of inpatient Luke Edwards, 32.

Former residents have come forward on social media and to The Citizen with allegations of brutality, including violence, psychological torture, sexual exploitation and physical abuse.

Investigations expose alleged exploitation and violence at Tetelestai Recovery Centre. Picture: Hein Kaiser

All were purportedly meted out in the name of God, under the eye of proprietor Donovan de Klerk.

Deputy Minister Mathabatha goes to initiation school at age of 68

Among the thousands of initiates now going through the important traditional rites of passage to manhood at an initiation school in Limpopo is a 68-year-old man, Deputy Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development and former Limpopo premier, Stan Mathabatha.

Mathabatha’s enrolment was confirmed by the Limpopo provincial initiation coordinating committee (PICC) on Friday.

Stan Mathabatha. Picture: Gallo Images

“We can confirm that Mr Mathabatha is one of our students in one of the initiation schools in Limpopo, but I am afraid we cannot dwell on the nitty-gritties of his enrolment,” said PICC head Hosi Mudabula Chauke.

Baby rescued from pit latrine in KZN

A newborn baby boy has been rescued from a pit toilet in Sundumbili, near Mandeni, on KwaZulu-Natal’s North Coast on Friday morning.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue, community members in the area heard the infant’s cries coming from the pit toilet and quickly sprang into action.

“IPSS Medical Rescue and IPSS Search and Rescue teams responded to the Sundumbili area after reports of a baby that had been dumped in a pit latrine. Concerned community members heard the baby crying and were quick to react, rescuing the baby boy,” said IPSS.

Picture: iStock

Paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after the community had retrieved the child.

“IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics assessed the baby boy, who was found to be in relatively good health,” the statement added

Never-ending parliamentary village build ‘a cash cow’

Civic activists have called on authorities to investigate why the Mpumalanga government has not finished the construction of the province’s parliamentary village.

The project, begun in 2014 and should have been completed in 2017, was originally budgeted to cost R300 million, but has now sucked up more than R500 million.

Mpumalanga’s parliamentary village remains incomplete eight years after its deadline. Picture: Facebook/Speaker Lindi Masina

Mpumalanga provincial spokesperson George Mthethwa said the government was “striving to finish the project as soon as we can”.

A source close to the matter said the project was being delayed intentionally because “there are government officials who rented out their houses to associates of their colleagues, so they fear the completion of the project will interrupt their businesses”.

