Top 10 stories of the day: Eastern Cape floods kill 49 | Fose’s killer has violent past | New Covid variant in Asia

Here’s your daily news update for Wednesday, 11 June 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes the tragic floods that have wreaked havoc in the Eastern Cape have claimed 49 lives.

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old man charged with the brutal murder and mutilation of 14-year-old Likhona Fose appeared briefly in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where his bail application was postponed amid strong opposition from the state.

Furthermore, as the new Covid-19 variant spreads across China, South Africa is closely monitoring the Omicron descendant, NB.1.8.1, as health authorities prepare for its potential arrival.

Weather tomorrow: 11 June 2025

Saws hasn’t issued any severe weather alerts for Thursday, but South Africans can expect fine, cool and cold weather across most provinces, while parts of KwaZulu-Natal could experience morning rain. Full weather forecast here.

Eastern Cape flood disaster claims 49 lives as toll rises

“In all the years I have lived, I have never seen a disaster like this,” said Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane as he provided an update on the inclement weather on Wednesday afternoon.

A shack surrounded by water after heavy rains fell in Motherwell on 10 June 2025 in Gqeberha, South Africa. It is reported that heavy rains and violent winds led to severe flooding and large-scale evacuations. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Lulama Zenzile

The premier said the South African Police Service confirmed that 49 people have died so far.

‘Asi’Spani’: Frustrated Gauteng ANCYL in an ‘abusive relationship’ with Lesufi

The Gauteng ANC Youth League (ANCYL) has reached a boiling point and is not mincing its words when addressing Premier Panyaza Lesufi.

The league briefed the media on Wednesday, addressing corruption and financial mismanagement within the provincial government.

Premier of Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Among others is the confirmation by Gauteng finance and economic development MEC Lebogang Maile last month was that R1.8 billion was returned to the National Treasury due to underspending in the province’s annual budget, mainly from the health and education departments.

Likhona Fose’s alleged killer previously convicted for attempted murder and robbery, case postponed

The 39-year-old man charged with the brutal murder and mutilation of 14-year-old Likhona Fose appeared briefly in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where his bail application was postponed amid strong opposition from the state.

Mduduzi Mnisi faces charges in connection with the death of the Grade 8 pupil from Ikusasalethu Secondary School in Braamfischerville, Johannesburg, whose mutilated body was discovered in an empty field on 1 June 2025.

Suspect in Likhona Fose murder case Mduduzi Mnisi in court. Picture: Screenshot: NewzroomAfrika/X

The teenager’s family believes her murder was motivated by homophobia, as she identified as lesbian.

Leadership purges in MK could harm the party

The expulsion and demotion of senior members may affect the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party and its reputation as a brand and drive away voters in the upcoming elections.

This is the view of political analysts and a reputation management expert interviewed by The Citizen yesterday.

uMkhonto weSizwe leader Jacob Zuma. Picture: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images/Gallo Images

They were reacting to the ongoing expulsion and demotion of members taking place on national and provincial levels.

New Covid-19 variant NB.1.8.1 spreads across Asia, NICD explains what to expect in SA

As the new Covid-19 variant spreads across China, South Africa is closely monitoring the Omicron descendant, NB.1.8.1, as health authorities prepare for its potential arrival.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of Tuesday, 10 June 2025, the NB.1.8.1 variant has not been detected in South Africa.

The new Covid-19 variant. Picture: iStock

“Data from the NICD’s respiratory illness syndromic surveillance programmes, which operate in selected public and private hospitals and outpatient facilities, show that the number of SARS-CoV-2 infections is currently low,” it said.

