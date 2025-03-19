Top 10 stories of the day: Load shedding | Cape Independence to meet Trump officials | KZN pupil dies before match

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes Eskom has implemented stage 2 load shedding from just after 6pm on Wednesday until 5am Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, the African Transformation Movement (ATM) has suggested that the Cape Independence Advocacy Group is creating a space for the United States (US) to colonise the Western Cape.

Furthermore, a Grade 10 student from Glenwood High School in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) tragically passed away on Tuesday afternoon while preparing for a hockey match.

Eskom implements stage 2 load shedding until Thursday

Eskom has implemented stage 2 load shedding from just after 6pm on Wednesday until 5am Thursday morning.

The parastatal’s spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena, said Eskom had lost several generation units.

Picture: iStock

“While we have made notable progress in our generation recovery efforts, Eskom faced the loss of five generation units before the peak period. Consequently, stage 2 load shedding was implemented at 6:25pm and will remain in effect until 5am tomorrow.

CONTINUE READING: Eskom implements stage 2 load shedding until Thursday

Rand Water CEO blames Gauteng residents for water shortages

Lack of water supply is not causing shortages in Gauteng, chief executive officer of Rand Water Sipho Mosai says.

He said there are five reasons Gauteng has persistent water challenges, with the first one being high municipal water consumption.

Picture: iStock

In a detailed presentation to the portfolio committee on cooperative governance and traditional affairs on Tuesday, Rand Water officials outlined critical challenges facing South Africa’s municipal water systems and proposed innovative solutions to address mounting debt and infrastructure concerns.

CONTINUE READING: Rand Water CEO blames Gauteng residents for water shortages

Cape Independence leaders ‘trying to sell the Western Cape to Trump’

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has suggested that the Cape Independence Advocacy Group is creating a space for the United States (US) to colonise the Western Cape.

The Cape Independence Advocacy Group told The Citizen it will send a delegation to meet with Trump administration officials in April.

US President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Picture: AFP

The meeting will seek to raise awareness of the campaign for Cape independence and provide key insights into its vision and objectives, including those which are likely to be perceived as beneficial to the US.

CONTINUE READING: Cape Independence leaders ‘trying to sell the Western Cape to Trump’

Department condemns ‘brutal physical’ fight at KZN school (VIDEO)

The Kwazulu-Natal (KZN) education department will investigate the violent chaos filmed at a school in the province.

Pupils at Mdingi High School were filmed by at least two different classmates engaged in a mass brawl that left two pupils on the floor.

Picture: Screenshot of video on Facebook

The department has instructed officials to investigate the root causes of the violence through engagements with the school, parents and their children.

CONTINUE READING: Department condemns ‘brutal physical’ fight at KZN school (VIDEO)

Glenwood High School warm-up before hockey game ends in tragedy

A Grade 10 student from Glenwood High School in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) tragically passed away on Tuesday afternoon while preparing for a hockey match.

The school confirmed the incident in a statement, expressing deep sorrow over the loss.

Picture: iStock

“It is with the greatest amount of sadness that we must confirm that a pupil from our school passed away this afternoon,” the school said.

CONTINUE READING: Glenwood High School warm-up before hockey game ends in tragedy

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: McKenzie suspected Joshlin’s mom | Gauteng’s 2025 budget | Public can oppose VAT