Top 10 stories of the day: Sodi’s attempted murder case scrapped | Repo rate unchanged | Former SA Rugby CEO to pay R37m

News today includes the attempted murder case featuring businessman Edwin Sodi being struck off the roll.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged,

Furthermore, former SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux has been ordered to pay back Stellenbosch University R37 million, plus interest, in his long-standing bitter dispute with the institution of higher learning.

Weather tomorrow: 21 March 2025

The weather service warns of disruptive rainfall in the the Western Cape, with a heatwave and extremely uncomfortable conditions expected in parts of Eastern Cape.

Edwin Sodi’s attempted murder case ends without prosecution

The attempted murder case featuring businessman Edwin Sodi has been struck off the roll.

The prosecution argued for the continuation of the case; however, the magistrate decided to remove the matter from the roll.

Businessman Edwin Sodi. Picture: Gallo Images/ Volksblad/ Mlungisi Louw

Sodi told members of the media at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday that he was “relieved” after three years worth of court appearances.

He was charged with attempted murder, assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm (GBH), and pointing of a firearm following an incident in Bryanston in 2022.

Reserve Bank keeps repo rate unchanged as expected

The Reserve Bank has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged, as economists expected, despite inflation remaining at 3.2% for the second month in February.

South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Thursday that four members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to keep the repo rate unchanged at 7.5%, while the other two preferred a cut of 25 basis points.

Picture: iStock

Kganyago pointed out that economic sentiment is volatile in the US, with the year starting with surging stock prices and a stronger dollar.

Former SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux must pay back R37m after running out of legal options

Former SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux has been ordered to pay back Stellenbosch University R37 million, plus interest, in his long-standing bitter dispute with the institution of higher learning.

This after the Constitutional Court on Thursday dismissed Roux’s application for leave to appeal, leaving him with no other legal options.

CEO of SA Rugby, Jurie Roux. Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

In July last year, Roux’s application for leave to appeal in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein also failed.

This came after he fought the Western Cape High Court judgment for him to repay the R37 million.

D-day for Sassa gold card swap, but breather until end of June – What to know

The deadline for South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant beneficiaries to swap their gold cards for the Postbank Black Card officially arrived on Thursday.

In an update provided earlier this week, Postbank CEO Nikki Mbengashe said more than 1.1 million Sassa recipients have migrated from gold cards to the new Postbank black cards.

Sassa beneficiaries must migrate from their gold cards to the new Postbank black card to continue to receive their grant payments. Pictures: Gallo Images/ Alet Pretorius and supplied

Approached for comment by The Citizen on Thursday morning, Sassa spokesperson Andile Tshona said it is “concerning” that more than a million permanent grant beneficiaries have not yet updated their gold card.

‘Because of all this anger that I’d had, I didn’t see the need’ — Robert Marawa on avoiding a return to his former high school [VIDEO]

In a rare sit-down interview, Robert Marawa opened up about his experience as a student at Hilton College, one of the country’s prestigious schools, in the mid-80s.

“I took a stance that I would not go back to the school once I had left. There was a 20-year reunion, and I told my friends, ‘Guys, listen, go have fun’,” averred Marawa in an interview on Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh’s podcast, SMWX.

Broadcaster Robert Marawa opened up about his experience at Hilton College in the mid-80s. Picture: robert_marawa/Instagram

Marawa attended Hilton College from 1987 to 1991 and was among the first black students at the private boarding school for boys.

