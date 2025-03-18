Top 10 stories of the day: McKenzie suspected Joshlin’s mom | Gauteng’s 2025 budget | Public can oppose VAT

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie alleging that Kelly Smith, the mother of missing Saldanha Bay girl Joshlin Smith, planned to run before her arrest.

Meanwhile, Gauteng MEC for Finance, Lebogang Maile said efficiency, investment and infrastructure are the medium-term goals in Gauteng’s 2025 budget.

Furthermore, South Africans have an opportunity to voice their concerns regarding the proposed 0.5% increase in value-added tax (VAT) through public consultations.

Weather tomorrow: 19 March 2025

The weather service warns of severe thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal and disruptive rainfall in Gauteng and Mpumalanga, with heatwave and extremely uncomfortable conditions expected in parts of Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Northern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

‘I knew I just met a suspect’ – Gayton McKenzie on meeting Joshlin’s mother

McKenzie was one of the politicians actively involved in the search for the six-year-old, offering support for the family in the hopes of finding Joshlin.

Rachel “Kelly” Smith during the proceedings in the Western Cape Circuit High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay. Picture: Gallo Images / Jaco Marais

Following the little girl’s disappearance in February last year, McKenzie and his party held a prayer meeting for the family. However, McKenzie said he was unsettled by Smith’s behaviour.

Gauteng budget: Here’s where your money is going

Efficiency, investment and infrastructure are the medium-term goals in the sights of Gauteng MEC for Finance, Lebogang Maile.

The MEC gave the first budget speech of the seventh provincial administration on Tuesday, detailing the departmental allocations for the biggest local economy in southern Africa.

Gauteng MEC for Finance Lebogang Maile alongside Premier Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: X / @anccaucusgpl

Maile said Gauteng contributes 35% of South Africa’s GDP and believes the provincial economy will grow fractionally more than the nation over the next two years.

More than R520 billion – R171.5 billion for the 2025/26 financial year — has been allocated over the next three financial years, with only R26 billion coming from Gauteng’s own revenue generation efforts.

Budget 2025: Here’s how you can object to the VAT increase

While Parliament examines the budget, South Africans have an opportunity to voice their concerns regarding the proposed 0.5% increase in value-added tax (VAT) through public consultations.

Historically, budgets have been passed in Parliament without any changes.

Residents of the Mangaung Metro at the public hearing on the Expropriation Bill debate in Bloemfontein on 31 May 2023. Picture: Gallo Images / Mlungisi Louw

However, with the ANC no longer holding a majority, the party now requires support from other parties to secure approval for the budget.

This shift increases the role of both parliamentarians and the public in influencing budget decisions, particularly regarding the VAT increase.

Convicted rapist Thabo Bester appeals to ConCourt, alleges judicial bias

Convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester has escalated his legal battle to the Constitutional Court, alleging judicial bias in his challenge against the Free State High Court’s dismissal of his poor prison conditions case.

Bester, through his attorney Lerato Moela, has filed papers seeking leave to appeal the judgment handed down on 21 February 2025, by Judge Nobulawo Martha Mbhele.

Thabo Bester addressing the court at his previous court appearance on 5 May. Picture: Gallo Images

“The historical background and grounds of appeal would reveal how the Learned Justice misconstrued the issues before her, thereby exceeding the bounds of authority she had,” Bester stated in his application.

SA animator Lesego Vorster wins Emmy for Outstanding Individual Achievement

South African animator Lesego Vorster won a Children’s & Family Emmy for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation for his character design work on Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire.

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire is a 10-part collection of original animated short films by Disney+.

South African animator Lesego Vorster on stage with his Emmy award. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Vorster directed the ninth episode of the 10-part series; his film is titled You Give Me Heart.

The film is centred on social media and influencer culture. In the short animation, the person with the most followers becomes a god.

