Top 10 stories of the day: Bela Act implementation | 20 initiates die in EC | KZN man kills girlfriend, toddler and self

News today includes President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a proclamation to implement the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, several Eastern Cape families are in mourning as 20 initiates have died since the province’s summer initiation season started in November.

Furthermore, KZN police are investigating two counts of murder following an incident in which a 24-year-old man allegedly stabbed his 22-year-old girlfriend and their three-year-old son to death before taking his own life in a double murder-suicide case in Umkomaas.

Ramaphosa signs Bela Act into law, suspended clauses resolved after consultations

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a proclamation to implement the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act with immediate effect.

The President announced on Friday afternoon that he has instructed Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube to see to the full implementation of the Bela Act.

He said the Act aims to enhance educational equality across South Africa.

“Let us ensure that our children get the best education so that they can take our beautiful country and our diverse nation forward to a prosperous future,” he said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

City Power temporarily suspends load reduction until next year

City Power has spread the festive cheer and temporarily suspended load reduction until next year due to a significant drop in electricity demand during the holiday period.

The regional power utility implemented load reduction in June this year after its systems came under severe strain.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the temporary suspension of load reduction is effective from Friday, 20 December, until the end of January 2025.

Eastern Cape summer initiation season claims 20 boys’ lives

Several Eastern Cape families are in mourning as 20 initiates have died since the province’s summer initiation season started in November.

Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) department MEC Zolile Williams announced that the province reported eight illegal deaths and 12 legal deaths of initiates.

Williams said dehydration, septicaemia, gangrene, hallucinations, and respiratory problems – where the initiates couldn’t breathe – were the main causes of the loss of lives.

Justice Department and NPA agree to collaborate on access to Zondo commission database

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DoJ) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) have agreed to resolve issues surrounding access to the state capture commission’s database.

The state capture commission is also known as the Zondo commission.

In September, the DoJ denied suggestions that it was blocking the NPA from accessing the commission’s records, which contain crucial state capture evidence.

KZN man, girlfriend, and toddler found dead in double-murder suicide case

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police are investigating two counts of murder following an incident in which a 24-year-old man allegedly stabbed his 22-year-old girlfriend and their three-year-old son to death before taking his own life in a double murder-suicide case in Umkomaas.

It is understood the incident happened in the Danganya area in Umgababa.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers made the grim discovery on Friday.

“When police arrived at the scene, the body of the woman and her child were found lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds. The suspect was found hanging from the roof inside the house. Their identity documents were found placed on top of the bed,” Netshiunda said.

Here are five more stories of the day:

