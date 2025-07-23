Top 10 stories of the day: NA approves Appropriation Bill | US Bill’s bid to sanction ANC officials | Inflation increases

Here’s your daily news update for Wednesday, 23 July 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes the firearms used in the murder of South African artist Oupa John Sefoka, known as DJ Sumbody, have been linked to other high-profile cases, according to police.

Meanwhile, a Bill to review the bilateral relationship between the United States (US) and South Africa, and to impose sanctions on government and ANC officials, has made significant progress.

Furthermore, Inflation increased in June as economists had expected, edging higher to 3% after holding steady at 2.8% in April and May, mainly due to higher food prices.

Weather tomorrow: 24 July 2025

The weather service has not issued any severe weather warnings for Thursday, but expect partly cloudy and cold to cool conditions across the country with isolated showers and thundershowers. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

National Assembly approves Appropriation Bill – but it’s not over yet

The National Assembly has accepted the Appropriation Bill on the first reading, moving a step closer toward concluding a tumultuous budget process – although it is not yet fully resolved.

MPs convened at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Wednesday to debate and vote on the Appropriation Bill.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the State of the Nation Address (Sona) at Cape Town City Hall on 6 February 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

This bill, which allocates funding to national government departments and outlines how it will be divided among institutions for the financial year, is the final major legislative step before the R1.2 trillion national budget can be finalised.

CONTINUE READING: National Assembly approves Appropriation Bill – but it’s not over yet

McKenzie suspends Kunene amid DJ Sumbody murder probe [VIDEO]

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) has suspended its deputy president, Kenny Kunene, from all party activities for a month.

Party leader Gayton McKenzie dealt Kunene the blow on Tuesday.

Kenny Kunene, left, and Gayton McKenzie at the launch of McKenzie’s book Trapped in Sandton last year. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

McKenzie said Kunene will be investigated after he was found at the home of alleged mastermind of DJ Sumbody’s murder, Katiso “KT” Molefe.

CONTINUE READING: McKenzie suspends Kunene amid DJ Sumbody murder probe [VIDEO]

Big move in US Bill’s bid to sanction ANC officials

A Bill to review the bilateral relationship between the United States (US) and South Africa, and to impose sanctions on government and ANC officials, has made significant progress.

The US-South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act of 2025 (H.R.2633) was introduced in April and this week moved through US Congress’ foreign affairs committee with minor amendments.

US President Donald Trump meets with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on 21 May 2025. Picture: AFP

This paves the way for the Bill to be debated and voted upon.

CONTINUE READING: Big move in US Bill’s bid to sanction ANC officials

Jayden-Lee Meek murder case: Missing pages and immigration status take centre stage

A senior detective told the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday that Tiffany Meek would be safer in prison than in the community due to public outcry surrounding the case of her son Jayden-Lee’s death.

The investigating officer, Sergeant Nceba Diko, who has 20 years of police experience, testified during cross-examination that he would oppose any bail decision should the court grant it.

Fleurhof resident, Tiffany Meek appears at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court, 23 July 2025, for bail applications in the murder case of her son, 11-year-old Jayden Lee Meek. Picture :Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

The bail hearing revealed conflicting accounts about the child’s disappearance on 13 May 2025, with contradictory witness statements about clothing and timeline discrepancies that have emerged during the investigation.

CONTINUE READING: Jayden-Lee Meek murder case: Missing pages and immigration status take centre stage

Inflation increases in June as food prices increase to 15-month high

Inflation increased in June as economists had expected, edging higher to 3% after holding steady at 2.8% in April and May, mainly due to higher food prices.

According to Statistics SA, food inflation accelerated further, with the annual rate for food and non-alcoholic beverages reaching a 15-month high of 5.1% in June.

Picture: iStock

Meat, and particularly beef, continues to be the main driver of food inflation. Statistics SA points out that beef prices spiked for a third successive month, with high annual and monthly increases recorded for stewing beef, mince and steak.

CONTINUE READING: Inflation increases in June as food prices increase to 15-month high

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: DJ Sumbody case guns used in 10 other hits | Crime in Joburg | Absa puts ‘leakers’ on leave