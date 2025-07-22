Top 10 stories of the day: DJ Sumbody case guns used in 10 other hits | Crime in Joburg | Absa puts ‘leakers’ on leave

Here’s your daily news update for Tuesday, 22 July 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes the firearms used in the murder of South African artist Oupa John Sefoka, known as DJ Sumbody, have been linked to other high-profile cases, according to police.

Meanwhile, at the foot of each of Johannesburg’s claustrophobic concrete towers are the men and women who keep the city ticking over.

Furthermore, Absa, one of South Africa’s banking giants, is once again making headlines for its questionable ways of handling internal scandals.

Weather tomorrow: 23 July 2025

Parts of South Africa will experience cold weather, scattered showers, and a disruptive rain warning for KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday. Full weather forecast here.

Firearms used in DJ Sumbody’s murder linked to 10 other high-profile cases

Four men — Sandton businessman Katiso "KT" Molefe, former police detective Michael Pule Tau, Musa Kekana and Tiego Floyd Mabusela — appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Four men — Sandton businessman Katiso “KT” Molefe, former police detective Michael Pule Tau, Musa Kekana and Tiego Floyd Mabusela — appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

DJ Sumbody during the 25th South African Music Awards at Sun City in Rustenburg on 1 June 2019. Picture: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

They were arrested on Monday by members of the political killings task team and Gauteng organised crime detectives from the South African Police Service (Saps).

NPA dealt another blow in Omotoso case

Judge Irma Schoeman has dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) application for clarification on the acquittal of Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho.

The NPA returned to the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court in Gqeberha on Tuesday, where the ruling was made.

Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso appears at the Gqeberha High Court on 22 January 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Lulama Zenzile

Judge Schoeman stated that the state was not entitled to clarification of the judgment.

Crime in Johannesburg: The reality of doing business in the CBD

For those outside the city, the smothering buildings cast intimidating shadows, but at street level, attitudes grow harder daily.

For those outside the city, the smothering buildings cast intimidating shadows, but at street level, attitudes grow harder daily.

Commissioner Street in Johannesburg, 22 July 2025. Picture: Jarryd Westerdale.

Desensitised to the lingering threat of crime, business is conducted on streets not so much crumbling, but simply stripped of their value by those acting with relative impunity.

‘Same as Phala Phala’ – Police committee member not optimistic about Mchunu investigations

The portfolio committee on police and the portfolio committee on justice and constitutional development officially adopted their report, recommending to the National Assembly that an ad hoc committee be established to consider allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The committees held a joint meeting on Tuesday, during which they agreed that an ad hoc Committee was the most effective parliamentary mechanism for fully investigating Mkhwanazi’s allegations.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. Picture: GCIS

The report further proposed that the National Assembly establish the committee within three months.

Is Absa on a witch-hunt? ‘Leakers’ placed on leave

Absa, one of South Africa’s banking giants, is once again making headlines for its questionable ways of handling internal scandals.

The bank has quietly placed senior managers accused of leaking company information on leave of absence.

Picture: iStock

The bank initiated disciplinary action against these individuals in May, following a report that confirmed the leak.

