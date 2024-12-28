Top 10 stories of the day: FlySafair chaos woman identified | Fuel prices rise in 2025 | ‘Chilla Zille’

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes the woman caught on camera causing a disturbance on a FlySafair flight has been identified as an employee of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

Meanwhile, South African motorists will have to pay more for petrol and diesel at the pumps in 2025.

Furthermore, during her appearance on Podcast and Chill with MacG this week, DA Federal Council Chair Helen Zille addressed what she described as “manufactured truths” around her “colonialism” tweet.

Weather tomorrow: 28 December 2024

Severe thunderstorms, fire dangers, and heatwave conditions dominate South Africa’s Sunday weather forecast. Expect localised flooding, scorching temperatures, and scattered thundershowers across provinces. – full weather forecast here.

WATCH: Woman accused of causing chaos on FlySafair flight identified as SABC employee

The woman caught on camera causing a disturbance on a FlySafair flight has been identified as an employee of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

The incident occurred on Boxing Day, December 26, during a flight from Durban to Cape Town.

Flysafair flight lands in Bloemfontein on 30 July 2021. Picture: Gallo Images/ Mlungisi Louw

Videos captured by fellow passengers have been widely shared on social media platforms.

SCA finds Defence department’s R60 million tender invalid and unlawful

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has upheld, in part, an appeal against the ruling of the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria regarding a tender awarded by the Department of Defence and Military Veterans.

On 30 January 2015, the department advertised tenders for service providers to assist in the provision of healthcare and wellness services to 16,000 military veterans.

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

On 20 May 2015, the department’s bid adjudication committee (BAC) convened and approved the award of the tender to Zeal Health Innovations (Pty) Ltd.

New year blues as petrol and diesel prices increase from Wednesday, 1 January 2025

South African motorists will have to pay more for petrol and diesel at the pumps in 2025.

The increase, from Wednesday, 1 January 2025, comes after a series of increases for cash-strapped motorists after a tough 2024.

Picture: iStock

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced that the price of 93-octane will increase by 19 cents per litre, while 95-octane petrol will cost 12 cents per litre more.

Nearly 50 Stilfontein illegal miners resurface, police says no evidence of cannibalism

More arrests have been made as illegal miners, known as zama zamas, emerge from the abandoned mine in Stilfontein, North West province.

Rescue operations are still ongoing at the site, with some miners resisting arrest by remaining underground in an attempt to evade capture.

Community members on their way to the mine in Stilfontein, North West on 19 November 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

The mine features three primary entry and exit points: Margaret Shaft, Buffelsfontein Shaft 10, and Buffelsfontein Shaft 11.

As part of Operation Vala Umgodi, law enforcement has intensified efforts to curb illegal mining, which poses severe risks to safety and the environment.

‘Chilla Zille’: DA’s iron lady shares ‘charming’ Zuma waltz… and ‘kind’ call after THAT tweet

During her appearance on Podcast and Chill with MacG this week, DA Federal Council Chair Helen Zille addressed what she described as “manufactured truths” around her “colonialism” tweet.

Among other interesting topics, such as uncovering the story of Steve Biko’s death as a journalist, she also shared her views on the country’s various presidents since 1994.

Former president Jacob Zuma and then Western Cape premier Helen Zille danced up a storm at The Mitchells Plain Festival in 2010. The DA federal chair spoke of Zuma’s ballroom skills and his kindness on ‘Podcast and Chill with MacG’. Pictures: X/ @MosesM_ and YouTube screengrabs / Podcast and Chill with MacG

Podcast host Macgyver Mukwevho, aka MagG, started his deep-dive interview on a jovial note with a quip about his recent snorkelling experience in Mauritius.

Here are five more stories of the day:

