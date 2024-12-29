Top 10 stories of the day: Man sentenced for smuggling girls | 20 arrested over initiation deaths | Proteas secure nail-biting win

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes in a sentence that has received much criticism, a Mozambican national was sentenced to six months in prison, with an option to pay a R6,000 fine, for smuggling 14 Mozambican minors into South Africa on Friday, 6 December 2024.

Meanwhile, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa has revealed that more than 20 arrests have been made in connection with the deaths at initiation schools in the Eastern Cape.

Furthermore, South Africa held on for a narrow victory on Sunday, clinching a two-wicket win over Pakistan on day four of the first Test in Centurion to qualify for next year’s ICC World Test Championship final.

Weather tomorrow: 30 December 2024

South Africa braces for severe weather, including thunderstorms in the Eastern Cape, fire dangers in the Northern Cape, and heatwaves in the Western and Eastern Cape. – full weather forecast here.

Mozambican man gets six months in jail or R6k fine for smuggling 14 girls into South Africa

In a sentence that has received much criticism, a Mozambican national was sentenced to six months in prison, with an option to pay a R6,000 fine, for smuggling 14 Mozambican minors into South Africa on Friday, 6 December 2024.

The sentence was wholly suspended for three years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence, not be found unlawfully assisting any person(s) to enter, remain or depart South Africa during this period.

Picture: iStock

Moises Armando Mate, a 32-year-old Mozambican national, appeared before Komatipoort Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 27 December 2024, after he was arrested at Komatipoort, Mpumalanga.

SA govt urges citizens to ‘remain calm’ amid Mozambique protests and prison escape

The South African government is urging South Africans to remain calm and avoid distributing unverified information, which may cause unnecessary panic amid ongoing protests in parts of Mozambique.

Mozambique is experiencing escalating civil unrest after its Constitutional Court upheld the 9 October election results, declaring Daniel Chapo of the governing Frelimo party as the next president.

General view of burnt commercial structures in Maputo on December 24, 2024. – The capital of Mozambique was deserted on Tuesday, its main arteries heavily secured, noted AFP, the day after the confirmation of the victory in the October elections of Frelimo, in power for half a century, while the opposition maintains his denunciations of fraud. Maputo remains frozen in a climate of fear and insecurity on Christmas Eve after violent demonstrations in the evening and night. The police, in armored vehicles, patrol the center. (Photo by Amilton Neves / AFP)

“The government of South Africa urges its citizens to remain calm and to refrain from spreading unverified information that may lead to unnecessary panic,” the government said in a statement on Sunday.

23 arrests made after Eastern Cape initiation school deaths as Hlabisa considers suspension

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa has revealed that more than 20 arrests have been made in connection with the deaths at initiation schools in the Eastern Cape.

Hlabisa, accompanied by his deputy, Zolile Burns-Ncamashe, and provincial leaders, including Cogta MEC Zolile Williams, visited the Eastern Cape this week following the tragic deaths of over 20 boys.

Initiates seen at a circumcision school in Mthatha, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images / Denvor de Wee

Speaking to the media, Hlabisa expressed his alarm over the fatalities.

SA’s grim unsolved crimes in 2024: Joshlin Smith, Jacques Freitag and Mark Lifman

As the year draws to a close, The Citizen rounds up some of 2024’s crime cases which ended on a cliffhanger as the nation’s anxious wait for answers has been extended into next year.

Clockwise from left: Jacques Freitag, Joshlin Smith and Mark Lifman. Pictures: gallo Images and Facebook

Our top three cases include little Joshlin Smith‘s mysterious disappearance; the puzzling murder of former high jump world champion Jacques Freitag and the brazen hit on underworld kingpin Mark Lifman.

Proteas hang on for nail-biting win over Pakistan

South Africa held on for a narrow victory on Sunday, clinching a two-wicket win over Pakistan on day four of the first Test in Centurion to qualify for next year’s ICC World Test Championship final.

The Proteas resumed their second innings at 27/3 in the morning session, still needing 121 runs to win with seven wickets in hand.

Kagiso Rabada (left) and Marco Jansen shared an unbroken 51-run stand for the ninth wicket. Picture: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

While the hosts looked to be well on their way to victory, however, they lost opener Aiden Markram for 37 runs in the 14th over of the day and captain Temba Bavuma fell for 40 runs soon afterwards as Pakistan kept up the fight.

Here are five more stories of the day:

