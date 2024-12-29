Top 10 stories of the day: Man sentenced for smuggling girls | 20 arrested over initiation deaths | Proteas secure nail-biting win
Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
Photo: iStock/The Citizen/Cheryl Kahla
News today includes in a sentence that has received much criticism, a Mozambican national was sentenced to six months in prison, with an option to pay a R6,000 fine, for smuggling 14 Mozambican minors into South Africa on Friday, 6 December 2024.
Meanwhile, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa has revealed that more than 20 arrests have been made in connection with the deaths at initiation schools in the Eastern Cape.
Furthermore, South Africa held on for a narrow victory on Sunday, clinching a two-wicket win over Pakistan on day four of the first Test in Centurion to qualify for next year’s ICC World Test Championship final.
Weather tomorrow: 30 December 2024
South Africa braces for severe weather, including thunderstorms in the Eastern Cape, fire dangers in the Northern Cape, and heatwaves in the Western and Eastern Cape. – full weather forecast here.
Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.
Mozambican man gets six months in jail or R6k fine for smuggling 14 girls into South Africa
In a sentence that has received much criticism, a Mozambican national was sentenced to six months in prison, with an option to pay a R6,000 fine, for smuggling 14 Mozambican minors into South Africa on Friday, 6 December 2024.
The sentence was wholly suspended for three years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence, not be found unlawfully assisting any person(s) to enter, remain or depart South Africa during this period.
Moises Armando Mate, a 32-year-old Mozambican national, appeared before Komatipoort Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 27 December 2024, after he was arrested at Komatipoort, Mpumalanga.
CONTINUE READING: Mozambican man gets six months in jail or R6k fine for smuggling 14 girls into South Africa
SA govt urges citizens to ‘remain calm’ amid Mozambique protests and prison escape
The South African government is urging South Africans to remain calm and avoid distributing unverified information, which may cause unnecessary panic amid ongoing protests in parts of Mozambique.
Mozambique is experiencing escalating civil unrest after its Constitutional Court upheld the 9 October election results, declaring Daniel Chapo of the governing Frelimo party as the next president.
“The government of South Africa urges its citizens to remain calm and to refrain from spreading unverified information that may lead to unnecessary panic,” the government said in a statement on Sunday.
CONTINUE READING: SA govt urges citizens to ‘remain calm’ amid Mozambique protests and prison escape
23 arrests made after Eastern Cape initiation school deaths as Hlabisa considers suspension
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa has revealed that more than 20 arrests have been made in connection with the deaths at initiation schools in the Eastern Cape.
Hlabisa, accompanied by his deputy, Zolile Burns-Ncamashe, and provincial leaders, including Cogta MEC Zolile Williams, visited the Eastern Cape this week following the tragic deaths of over 20 boys.
Speaking to the media, Hlabisa expressed his alarm over the fatalities.
CONTINUE READING: 23 arrests made after Eastern Cape initiation school deaths as Hlabisa considers suspension
SA’s grim unsolved crimes in 2024: Joshlin Smith, Jacques Freitag and Mark Lifman
As the year draws to a close, The Citizen rounds up some of 2024’s crime cases which ended on a cliffhanger as the nation’s anxious wait for answers has been extended into next year.
Our top three cases include little Joshlin Smith‘s mysterious disappearance; the puzzling murder of former high jump world champion Jacques Freitag and the brazen hit on underworld kingpin Mark Lifman.
CONTINUE READING: SA’s grim unsolved crimes in 2024: Joshlin Smith, Jacques Freitag and Mark Lifman
Proteas hang on for nail-biting win over Pakistan
South Africa held on for a narrow victory on Sunday, clinching a two-wicket win over Pakistan on day four of the first Test in Centurion to qualify for next year’s ICC World Test Championship final.
The Proteas resumed their second innings at 27/3 in the morning session, still needing 121 runs to win with seven wickets in hand.
While the hosts looked to be well on their way to victory, however, they lost opener Aiden Markram for 37 runs in the 14th over of the day and captain Temba Bavuma fell for 40 runs soon afterwards as Pakistan kept up the fight.
CONTINUE READING: Proteas hang on for nail-biting win over Pakistan
Here are five more stories of the day:
- JMPD accused of driving past road spiking robbery on N1, Public Safety MMC demands action
- Limpopo police investigate after man’s body found in bushes without finger, private parts
- Operation Vala Umgodi: Unpolished diamonds found and 15 foreign nationals arrested
- 2024 report card: Velenkosini Hlabisa’s highs and lows this year
- KZN residents end year on bad note after storm destroys homes
Yesterday’s News recap
READ HERE: FlySafair chaos woman identified | Fuel prices rise in 2025 | ‘Chilla Zille’
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.