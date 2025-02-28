Top 10 stories of the day: Oral sex leads to teen’s pregnancy | ArcelorMittal closes business | No ARV shortages

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes a rare medical phenomenon involving a 15-year-old Lesotho girl who fell pregnant via oral sex, although she had no vaginal opening became.

Meanwhile, ArcelorMittal has made a final decision to close its long steel business in Newcastle and Vanderbijlpark, putting 3 500 direct jobs on the line.

Furthermore, the Department of Health has assured parliament that antiretroviral (ARV) medication supplies remain secure, despite the freezing of USAid funding for health organisations across South Africa.

Weather tomorrow: 1 March 2025

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms in North West and Free State, while extreme fire danger is expected in parts of Western Cape. Full weather forecast here.

Oral sex and stab wound led to teen pregnancy – here’s what doctors say

In a rare medical phenomenon, a teenage girl without a vaginal opening became pregnant via oral sex.

The 15-year-old girl from Lesotho was admitted to a hospital with symptoms of abdominal pain. Routine testing revealed the patient was nine months pregnant.

Doctors, baffled by the pregnancy, questioned the teen about her medical history. They soon uncovered a critical detail. Picture: iStock

More astonishing than the surprise pregnancy was that she was born with distal vaginal atresia, a rare condition that left her without a vaginal opening.

ArcelorMittal long steel business closing for good due to policy inaction

ArcelorMittal has made a final decision to close its long steel business in Newcastle and Vanderbijlpark after postponing it for a month to see if the government could help keep the steel plants afloat and retain 3 500 direct jobs.

The closing of the long steel business was delayed partly to enable ArcelorMittal to fulfil its higher-than-anticipated outstanding order book, prioritising automotive and seamless tube customers.

Picture: iStock

Also, to continue discussions with the government on the future of the long steel business with an announcement expected in the second half of this month of February.

Government assures no ARV shortages despite Trump’s permanent freeze of USAid funding

The Department of Health has assured parliament that antiretroviral (ARV) medication supplies remain secure, despite the freezing of USAid funding for health organisations across South Africa.

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) MP Nompumelelo Mhlongo recently raised questions in parliament about continuity of care and drug procurement for vulnerable communities following the withdrawal of funding from the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar).

Image: Supplied

In response, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi provided a reassurance about medication supplies.

“Fortunately, 90% of the supply of ARVs comes from the South African fiscus, while 10% is from the Global Fund which is not affected by Pepfar,” he said.

Spaza shop registrations: Paperwork uncertainty clogging deadline day

Despite government promises to streamline the spaza shop registration process, business owners have blamed the government for the last-minute scramble to get their shops registered before the 5pm deadline.

The rush to register spaza shops before the 28 February deadline has business owners flustered.

Long queues form for spaza shop registrations at Revenue Customer Service Centre on 17 December 2024 in Soweto. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

Despite the complaints from the spaza shop owners, the government has declared that no additional extension to the deadline will be given.

Is Spar in trouble? Retailer closes stores as sales decrease

Spar, one of South Africa’s biggest retailers, has had to close non-performing stores while navigating a challenging economic climate.

In its trading update for the 18 weeks to 31 January 2025, released on Thursday, the retailer said the group’s total sales from continuing operations decreased by 1.6%.

Picture: iStock

However, it said the group has seen positive momentum in improving operating margin levels through focused cost control and promotional activities.

