Top 10 stories of the day: ‘No rush for US visit’ | US health funding stopped | Sassa switchover leaves beneficiaries stranded

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, says lobby group AfriForum and trade union Solidarity's decision to send an envoy to the United States (US) ahead of the South African government does not put the country at a disadvantage.

US President Donald Trump has permanently closed the funding gap for health organisations across South Africa, The Citizen has learned.

With the deadline for replacing South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) gold cards with black Postbank cards less than a month away, there have been several serious concerns with reports of grant recipients sleeping outside of facilities and others allegedly being denied medical care.

Weather tomorrow: 28 February 2025

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms in Northern Cape, Free State, North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo, while extreme fire danger is expected in parts of Western Cape and Northern Cape. full weather forecast here.

No need to rush, says Ntshavheni on SA govt going to the US after AfriForum-Solidarity visit

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, says lobby group AfriForum and trade union Solidarity’s decision to send an envoy to the United States (US) ahead of the South African government does not put the country at a disadvantage.

The two organisations travelled to the White House this week, where they handed over a “Washington memorandum”.

Solidarity and AfriForum representatives in Washington D.C, United States (US). Picture: AfriForum

The memorandum calls for humanitarian assistance for Afrikaans community development.

Should Paul Mashatile be president? This ANC veteran thinks so

With the next general election in 2029, ANC veteran Tokyo Sexwale wants Paul Mashatile to become the next president of South Africa.

Sexwale was speaking to author and broadcaster Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh on Wednesday in a wide-ranging interview about the government of national unity (GNU), AfriForum, EFF leader Julius Malema and Mashatile.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Picture: X

The South African constitution prevents state presidents from holding power for more than two full terms.

US health funding stopped permanently: Here’s what we know so far

US President Donald Trump has permanently closed the funding gap for health organisations across South Africa, The Citizen has learned.

Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that were affected by a funding freeze announced by the US last month have now had their funding completely cancelled.

Picture: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP

The initial freeze was enacted through an executive order signed by President Trump.

‘They know they are living better’ — ANCYL president on white South Africans

President of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL), Collen Malatji, says white South Africans are living a better life because they own more than 80% of the land in the country.

He was reacting to the offer made by United States (US) President Donald Trump to relocate Afrikaner farmers and give them refugee status in America.

ANC Youth League leader Collen Malatji. Picture: Twitter/@Collen_Malatji3

Speaking during a press conference at the ANC headquarters in Johannesburg on Thursday, Malatji said many Afrikaners will not take Trump’s offer because they will not be comfortable in the US.

Sassa grant card switchover leaves beneficiaries sleeping outside, allegedly denied medical care

With the deadline for replacing South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) gold cards with black Postbank cards less than a month away, there have been several serious concerns with reports of grant recipients sleeping outside of facilities and others allegedly being denied medical care.

During a portfolio committee meeting on Wednesday, members of parliament expressed that the 20th March deadline is insufficient.

Picture: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

The date was initially set for 28 February but was later extended. According to Sassa, when the deadline approaches, beneficiaries will not be able to use the old cards.

