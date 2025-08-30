Top 10 stories of the day: University student brutally stabbed to death | Post Office suspends parcel services to US | Salga slams Nersa–Eskom settlement

Here’s your daily news update for Saturday, 30 August 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes a 20-year-old first-year University of Venda student who died late on Friday afternoon after being stabbed multiple times, allegedly by her boyfriend, who is also a student at the institution.

Meanwhile, the South African Post Office has suspended all parcel services to the US due to regulations announced by the US government under President Donald Trump.

Furthermore, the mining industry should not be ashamed of the country’s transformation policies, which have enabled the historically disadvantaged to participate in economic activities, says Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe.

Weather tomorrow: 30 August 2025

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has predicted cool to warm conditions in the country on Sunday, with cloudy conditions expected to emerge in the afternoon.

It, however, said rain is likely on the east coast and adjacent interior. Saws also warned that dangerous fire conditions will be seen over most of the North West and Free State. Full weather forecast here.

University student injured while jumping from building after girlfriend stabbed to death

A 20-year-old first-year University of Venda student died late on Friday afternoon after being stabbed multiple times, allegedly by her boyfriend, who is also a student at the institution.

Police said officers responded to the incident at the student campus residence and found the victim lying in a pool of blood with multiple wounds to her upper body.

“The preliminary police report revealed that the suspect was with his girlfriend in his room when an argument ensued. Moments later, loud screams were heard,” police said in a statement. According to the University of Venda, two knives were found at the scene.

Trump’s executive order affects SA Post Office service

The SA Post Office has temporarily suspended all parcel services to the US due to regulations announced by the US government under President Donald Trump.

While only parcels destined for the US are suspended, Brazil no longer accepts surface mail. However, the airmail service is still available in Brazil.

On July 30, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order stating that, effective 29 August, imported goods sent through means other than the international postal network that are valued at or under $800 and would otherwise qualify for the de minimis exemption would now be subject to all applicable tariffs.

Salga says South Africans can’t continue to bail out government’s inefficiencies after Nersa error

The organisation that oversees local government in South Africa has criticised Nersa’s secret R54 billion settlement with Eskom, saying the country’s citizens cannot continue to bail out government’s inefficiencies.

Nersa confirmed this week that it made a mistake in determining Eskom’s revenue for this and the next two financial years.

It means South Africans will have to pay R54 billion more through higher electricity tariffs over the next few years. Earlier this year, Nersa approved electricity price hikes of 12.74% for the 2025/2026 financial year, 5.36% for 2026/2027 and 6.19% for 2027/2028.

Ford to retrench nearly 500 workers in Pretoria and Eastern Cape

Ford in South Africa plans to cut at least 470 jobs at its Pretoria and Eastern Cape plants, dealing another blow to the country’s automotive industry.

This comes at a time when the industry is seeking ways to mitigate the impact of 25% US tariffs on vehicle imports. However, Ford is not affected by US President Donald Trump’s decision on tariffs, as it exports almost nothing to the US.

In a country where unemployment remains a pressing concern, news of further job losses raises serious questions about South Africa’s economic future. Given the current economic climate, businesses can do little to create or retain jobs if they are struggling to remain financially viable.

Transformation is not about replacing white faces with black faces – Mantashe

The mining industry should not be ashamed of the country’s transformation policies, which have enabled the historically disadvantaged to participate in economic activities, says Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe.

On Friday, Mantashe engaged with the mining industry to discuss the current realities affecting the industry, including illegal mining, transformation and critical minerals. He said people had been misled into thinking the ANC was their biggest problem, when in fact it was the one that had spearheaded transformation.

Here are five more stories of the day:

