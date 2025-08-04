Top 10 stories of the day: US trade deal talks ‘complex’ | Zuma demands Ramaphosa quit | Minnie sues MacG and Sol

Here’s your daily news update for Monday, 4 August 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes trade, industry and competition Minister Parks Tau has outlined the challenges South Africa faced during negotiations with the United States (US), as the country prepares to respond to the looming 30% tariff on its exports.

Meanwhile, former president and MK party leader Jacob Zuma has demanded the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa for “repeatedly violating his oath of office”, giving him until 10am on Friday to do so, or he will take action against him.

Furthermore, South African television personality Dlamini accused Podcast and Chill presenters of hate speech and harassment.

Weather tomorrow: 4 August 2025

Light snowfall is expected in parts of the Eastern Cape, while damaging waves and very cold weather threaten to disrupt beachfront activities between parts of the Northern and Western Cape. Full weather forecast here.

US tariffs: Here’s why talks over trade deal have been ‘complex’

Trade, industry and competition Minister Parks Tau has outlined the challenges South Africa faced during negotiations with the United States (US), as the country prepares to respond to the looming 30% tariff on its exports.

The tariffs are scheduled to take effect on Friday after South Africa did not reach a trade agreement with the US before President Donald Trump’s deadline.

Trade minister Parks Tau and international relations minister Ronald Lamola briefing reporters on the US trade negotiations. Picture: Supplied

Trump had delayed the implementation of the tariffs for 90 days in April to allow time for negotiations.

Motorists could become targets of aggressive revenue collection operations by JMPD, says DA

The DA in Gauteng has accused the City of Johannesburg of using Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers to collect revenue for the struggling municipality.

The party says it has been reliably informed that JMPD officers have been told to collect R7000 in fines daily.

A JMPD officer directs traffic. Picture: The Citizen/Nigel Sibanda

The officers also have the option of working overtime to help them reach the target.

Zuma demands Ramaphosa resign by Friday, or else…

Former president and MK party leader Jacob Zuma has demanded the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa for “repeatedly violating his oath of office”, giving him until 10am on Friday to do so, or he will take action against him.

Zuma and the MK party are still reeling from their Constitutional Court loss, which dismissed their urgent application to invalidate Ramaphosa’s decision to place Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu on a leave of absence, appoint Wits law professor Firoz Cachalia as acting police minister and establish a commission of inquiry.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: The Witness

However, Zuma is not happy and has now written to Ramaphosa through his attorneys, demanding answers to questions related to Mchunu and Cachalia.

Are there any safe cars left on SA roads? NCC issues another vehicle recall

Week after week, the National Consumer Commission (NCC) has issued a product recall of certain car models due to issues that can lead to serious injury. The latest recall is of a Lexus LX600 due to an issue that can greatly increase the risk of an accident, especially at higher speeds.

The NCC is a body that protects consumers by ensuring that businesses comply with consumer protection laws and treat customers fairly.

Picture: iStock

The Consumer Protection Act 68 of 2008 safeguards consumers from hazards and ensures their well-being and safety by governing product recalls. The NCC can order a recall if a product is deemed unsafe or poses a potential risk to the public.

Minnie Dlamini sues MacG and Sol Phenduka for R2.5 million over podcast remarks

This high-profile case puts the spotlight on gender-based discrimination in digital media and could set a landmark legal precedent.

South African television personality Dlamini accused Podcast and Chill presenters of hate speech and harassment.

Minnie Dlamini attends the world premiere of Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 09, 2024. Picture: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

In court documents submitted last week, according to Sunday World, Dlamini is seeking legal accountability, demanding R1 million for herself and an additional R1.5 million to be donated to a women’s organisation.

Here are five more stories of the day:

