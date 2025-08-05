Top 10 stories of the day: Fuel price drop | Tariffs could hike Shein prices | Antony Hamilton and Vusi Nova collab?

Here’s your daily news update for Wednesday, 5 August 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In the news today, South African motorists using petrol-powered cars can breathe a sigh of relief with a decrease in petrol prices.

Meanwhile, Adidas, Nike, Temu and Shein are among companies that have warned shoppers could soon be forced to dig deeper into their pockets due to US tariffs.

Furthermore, US singer Anthony Hamilton has hinted at collaborating with South African singer Vusi Nova.

Weather tomorrow: 6 August 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms with hail in Free State and eastern Northern Cape, snowfall in Eastern Cape, and damaging waves causing coastal disruption from Alexander Bay to Plettenberg Bay. Full weather forecast here.

Petrol goes down, but diesel goes up from this week

However, diesel-powered cars will cost more to fill up due to an increase in both grades. The fuel prices are expected to take effect from midnight on Tuesday, 5 August.

Picture: iStock

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced that both grades of petrol will decrease by 28 cents per litre.

The price of diesel with 0.05% sulphur increases by 65 cents per litre, and 0.005% sulphur goes up by 63 cents per litre.

Adidas, Nike warn of price increases as US tariffs bite

Adidas and Nike are among companies that have warned shoppers could soon be forced to dig deeper into their pockets, as the sportswear giants say US tariffs are set to cause major losses that may lead to higher prices on their products.

Other companies that have warned they might need to increase prices include Temu, Shein, and Walmart.

Picture: iStock

The Trump administration has implemented tariff hikes as part of its America First trade policy, arguing that the United States (US) imports more than it exports.

‘Vusi Nova and I been talking’: Anthony Hamilton hints at collaboration

In his umpteenth visit to the country, US singer Anthony Hamilton has hinted at collaborating with South African singer Vusi Nova.

“Vusi Nova and I [have] been talking on WhatsApp,” said Hamilton in an interview on Radio 702.

US singer Anthony Hamilton has hinted at collaborating with Mzansi’s Vusi Nova. Picture: anthonyhamiltonofficial/Instagram

The Grammy award-winning singer is in the country to perform at the Women’s Day concert, at Wanderers Stadium alongside his fellow countrymen Joe Thomas and Mzansi’s Sjava, Zonke and Vusi Nova.

Malema declines nomination to chair ad hoc committee probing Mkhwanazi’s claims

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has declined his nomination to chair the newly established parliamentary ad hoc committee tasked with investigating serious allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The committee held its first meeting on Tuesday to elect its chair and begin laying the groundwork for the investigation.

EFF leader Julius Malema addresses a media briefing at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela House on 28 April 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

During Tuesday’s meeting, MK Party MP David Mandla Skosana nominated Julius Malema for the position. However, the EFF leader declined the nomination.

“Thanks for the nomination [but] I am not available,” Malema responded.

Lesufi says US tariffs due to SA’s Palestine stance, backs China to prop up Gauteng

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi is bullish over the province’s future, as he believes a new trade partnership will help absorb the looming impact of tariffs imposed by the United States (US).

The premier was in the provincial legislature on Tuesday, fielding questions from opposition parties on the state of Gauteng.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: X / @anccaucusgpl

The idea that the tariffs were a punishment for South Africa’s black economic empowerment policy has been suggested and denied from various quarters, with Lesufi putting forward another position.

“We are of the strong view that the decision taken by the US is nothing but the punishment for the posture to defend the people of Palestine.”

Lesufi stated that he and his team were in China in June to conclude a memorandum of understanding with the province of Hunan.

The agreement will see the two provinces form a skills and resources pipeline that would be mutually beneficial for the trade, infrastructure, manufacturing and agriculture industries of both provinces.

