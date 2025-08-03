Top 10 stories of the day: Here’s how many illegal foreigners tried to enter SA | Lesufi reshuffles several heads of departments | Sibiya hits back at Mkhwanazi

Here’s your daily news update for Sunday, 3 August 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In the news today, Deputy National Police Commissioner for Crime Detection, Shadrack Sibiya, is fighting back after serious allegations were made against him by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Then, the Border Management Authority (BMA) revealed how many illegal attempts to enter South Africa it blocked over three months.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced that he had reshuffled several heads of departments after forensic reports, looking into corruption and maladministartion, were released.

Weather tomorrow: 4 August 2025

The South African Weather Service said a cold front will arrive in South Africa on Monday, starting in the Western Cape and moving to the Eastern Cape on Tuesday. Ge the full weather forecast here.

Top 10 stories

Sibiya sets sights on Mkhwanazi after court bid to return to work – report

Deputy National Police Commissioner for Crime Detection, Shadrack Sibiya, is taking aim at KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, following serious allegations made against him.

Deputy National Police Commissioner for Crime Detection, Shadrack Sibiya. Picture: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Mkhwanazi accused Sibiya of engaging in misconduct by allegedly interfering with police investigations.

Sibiya has now reportedly threatened legal action against the KZN commissioner, claiming his remarks have severely damaged his reputation.

Here’s how many foreign nationals have been trying to cross into SA illegally

The Border Management Authority (BMA) said it is relentlessly blocking any illegal attempts to enter South Africa.

Border Management Authority Commissioner Michael Masiapato. Picture: X/TheBMA_SA

As well as those trying to cross into the country without authorisation, the BMA also confiscated large volumes of counterfeit goods and stolen property.

BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato elaborated on the extent of the authority’s work during a performance briefing on Sunday.

Lesufi reshuffles several heads of departments in Gauteng

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi on Sunday announced that he has removed or reshuffled several heads of departments within the provincial government.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi on Sunday announced the reshuffling of heads of departments after the findings of 47 forensic reports. Picture: X/@GautengProvince

He said this comes after forensic investigation reports were released, detailing corruption and maladministration.

“Corruption continues to be one of the country’s most pressing challenges, undermining effective governance and sustainable development,” said Lesufi.

Godongwana gives Morero deadline to fix Joburg’s finances

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has given Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero a two-week deadline to address the city’s escalating financial troubles.

City of Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The City of Joburg continues to struggle financially, despite an increased budget of R89 billion for the 2025/2026 financial year.

The situation has become so dire that Godongwana sent a strongly worded letter to Morero on 30 July, reprimanding the mayor for failure to address unnecessary spending and repeated non-compliance with the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA).

Trump’s tariffs cost SA company R750m overnight

South African companies are already starting to face the impact of the US President Donald Trump’s tariffs, with one losing R750 million in contracts overnight.

Jenda Mark Automation, based in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, is among several businesses that export products to the US. Picture: Jenda Mark/Facebook

Trump ordered the reimposition of 30% tariffs on dozens of trading partners, including South Africa, on Thursday – his cornerstone strategy for reshaping global trade to benefit the US economy.

Jendamark Automation, based in Gqeberha, is among several businesses that export high-level manufactured goods and agricultural products, like ostrich leather and raisins, to America, whose products have become 30% more expensive overnight.

