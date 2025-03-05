Top 10 stories of the day: Driving licence machine tender irregular | N6 crash leaves 10 dead | Joshlin Smith trial

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy has instructed her department to file a high court application for a declaratory order regarding the R400 million tender for driving license card machines.

Meanwhile, the South African Police Service (Saps) have confirmed that they have launched an investigation into the a catastrophic collision between a bus and a heavy motor vehicle on the N6 highway on Wednesday.

Furthermore, startling new details around the disappearance of Joshlin Smith emerged on the third day of the Saldanha girl’s kidnapping and human trafficking trial when two suspects claimed that police forced them to make confessions.

Weather tomorrow: 6 March 2025

Saws warns of severe thunderstorms in Gauteng, North West, Mpumalanga and Limpopo, while fire danger alerts remain high in parts of the Northern and Eastern Cape. full weather forecast here.

R400m driving licence tender takes wrong turn

This, after the Auditor General (AG) identified irregularities over the preferred bidder Idemia’s South Africa contract.

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy. Picture: Gallo Images

Creecy has received the final report from the AG last month on the investigation into alleged serious irregularities about the procurement process for the provision of a new machine for the production of the planned new driving licence card.

It’s now easier for Crime Intelligence to track and monitor ‘persons of interest’

It has become easier for the Crime Intelligence division of the South African Police Service (Saps) to track criminals and persons of interest.

Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo, Divisional Commissioner of Crime Intelligence, briefed the portfolio committee on police on progress made in the division’s matters.

Public Order Police (POPs) members at the Tshwane Police Training Academy on 15 June 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Crime Intelligence has recently been in the headlines for the wrong reasons, with allegations of corruption, ghost workers and nepotism plaguing the division.

The South African Police Service (Saps) have confirmed that they have launched an investigation into the a catastrophic collision between a bus and a heavy motor vehicle on the N6 highway on Wednesday.

The crash resulted in 10 fatalities and left more than 31 people injured.

Accident on N6. Image: Supplied

It occurred approximately 15 kilometres south of Reddersburg, on the route towards Smithfield, causing immediate and extensive disruption to transportation in the area.

Compensation Fund missing documents for 25 000 pensioners

Operational black holes at the Compensation Fund (CF) have left administrators unable to pinpoint the origins of their beneficiaries.

Operating under the Department of Employment and Labour (DEL), the CF provides financial support to employees who are injured or become ill while employed.

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

It also pays pensions to the dependants of workers killed or maimed while working — a sum of at least R1.4 billion annually, said acting CF commissioner Farzana Fakir.

Joshlin Smith trial: Suspects’ claims of police torture and forced confessions

Startling new details around the disappearance of Joshlin Smith emerged on the third day of the Saldanha girl’s kidnapping and human trafficking trial when two suspects claimed that police forced them to make confessions.

Jacquen “Boeta” Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn – the two co-accused of the missing girl’s mother, Racquel “Kelly” Smith – argued in their plea statements on Wednesday that they were tortured and assaulted by police officers over a period of several days.

From left: Jacquin ‘Boeta Appollis; Kelly Smith and Steveno van Rhyn. INSET: Joshlin Smith Pictures: Video screengrabs SABC News and Facebook

On Monday, the trio pleaded not guilty on the charges of abduction and trafficking in persons for exploitation.

