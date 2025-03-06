Top 10 stories of the day: 15 000 health workers lose jobs | Dead farmer’s wife in court | R15m worth of meds seized

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes 15 000 healthcare workers having lost their jobs because of a decision by the United States government to stop dispensing foreign aid to South Africa.

Meanwhile, the wife of a prominent Eastern Cape farmer, Anelle de Bruin, made her second appearance in the Magistrate’s Court in Aliwal North on Wednesday.

Furthermore, Uber Eats has revealed that Joburgers and Pretorians placed 1.2 million late-night orders between 11pm and 3am last year.

Weather tomorrow: 7 March 2025

The South African Weather Service warns of heavy storms that may cause flooding and property damage in Free State, Northern Cape, and Eastern Cape, while fire dangers persist in parts of the Northern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

Chaos in clinics could get worse: Grim warning as more than 15,000 lose jobs over Trump funding cut

The Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) says over 15 000 healthcare workers have lost their jobs because of a decision by the United States (US) government to stop dispensing foreign aid to South Africa.

US President Donald Trump has also signed an executive order against the country over its land policy. He described the South African government as doing “horrible things”.

TAC chairperson Sibongile Tshabalala said this decision has negatively affected them and other non-governmental organisations.

Deadly plot unearthed: The wealthy EC farmer, his wife and ‘her plan to rake in R50m’

The wife of a prominent Eastern Cape farmer, Anelle de Bruin, made her second appearance in the Magistrate’s Court in Aliwal North on Wednesday.

The 46-year-old De Bruin has been charged with conspiracy to have her husband, Johan de Bruin, 56, killed in a bid to claim what is believed to be more than R50 million in inheritance and insurance money.

According to the police dossier, the plot involved staging his murder to appear like a farm attack.

De Bruin, who is also involved in divorce proceedings, was arrested on 9 January on their farm Rietpoort, about 30km outside Aliwal North.

One customer placed 2 378 orders (six a day) on Uber Eats in 2024

Uber Eats has revealed that Joburgers and Pretorians placed 1.2 million late-night orders between 11pm and 3am in 2024.

New data from Uber Eats’ 2024 Cravings Report displays the country’s top food delivery trends, giving insight into people’s behaviours.

“The insights from the Cravings Report provide a compelling look at our shared love for food, convenience and dining trends,” said Uber Eats South Africa Head of Communications Cassie Jaganyi.

The most popular food order was chicken. Poultry meat is the most searched item on the food app, with pap being its favourite companion.

Police seize R15m worth of medicines at Tshwane storage facility

Police in Gauteng have seized a cocktail of drugs in Pretoria.

It is understood that a team of detectives from the Saps national organised crime investigation narcotics unit discovered a significant quantity of scheduled medicine, steroids and other performance-enhancing drugs at a self-storage facility in Derdepoort, Pretoria, on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the estimated street value of the confiscated substances is R15 million.

Vibrant ‘Arendsvlei’ and ‘7de Laan’ actress Crystal-Donna Roberts has died at 41

The award-winning actress and children’s book writer Crystal-Donna Roberts, known for her roles in Krotoa, 7de Laan, and the telenovela Arendsvlei, died on Thursday morning.

Roberts lost her battle to cancer at the age of 41.

Roberts’ husband, Schalk Cornelessen, shared the news on Facebook on Thursday, saying: “RIP my beautiful beautiful loving wife.”

