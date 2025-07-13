Top 10 stories of the day: Mchunu placed on leave of absence | Eskoms spends R5bn on diesel | IEC rejects Sharia law

Here’s your daily news update for Sunday, 13 July 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In news today, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night announced that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has been placed on leave of absence.

Also, Eskom has spent over R5.2 billion on diesel between April 2023 and March 2024 to operate its open-cycle gas turbines.

Meanwhile, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has rejected the Islamic State of Africa’s (ISA) application for registration due to its stated intent to introduce Sharia law.

Weather tomorrow: 13 July 2025

Partly cloudy conditions are expected over the eastern and southern parts of the country, with isolated showers along the south coast and the eastern half of the Eastern Cape tomorrow. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu placed on leave of absence

Following a public speech by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi against senior political and South African Police Service leadership, President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on leave of absence.

The president said Professor Firoz Cachalia has been appointed as acting minister of police. He will beign this role on 1 August.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @GovernmentZA/X

“These allegations call for an urgent and comprehensive investigation. To address these allegations and the implications of these allegations, I’m establishing a judicial commission of inquiry that will be chaired by acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga,” said Ramaphosa.

CONTINUE READING: JUST IN: Police Minister Senzo Mchunu placed on leave of absence

Eskom spends over R5bn on diesel to keep the lights on

Eskom has spent over R5.2 billion on diesel between April 2023 and March 2024 to operate its open-cycle gas turbines (OCGTs) in an effort to mitigate load shedding.

This is despite previous claims that the utility would reduce its diesel usage due to financial constraints.

Eskom said the power system remains stable. Picture: Adobe Stock

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said the year-to-date load factor for OGCT has marginally increased to 10.78%, reflecting a 0.08% increase compared to the previous week.

CONTINUE READING: Eskom spends over R5bn on diesel to keep the lights on

IEC rejects application of Islamic party that wants to bring Sharia law to SA

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has rejected the Islamic State of Africa’s (ISA) application for registration due to its stated intent to introduce Sharia law.

The IEC rejected ISA’s application on three grounds.

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: The Citizen

One of the reasons is that ISA published the notice of its application in a newspaper that is only circulated in small parts of the eThekwini municipality.

CONTINUE READING: IEC rejects application of Islamic party that wants to bring Sharia law to SA

‘A scammer trying to scam me as me’ – Fake Connie Ferguson calls the real one

Actress and producer Connie Ferguson exposed a scammer who attempted to impersonate her in a video call to defraud unsuspecting people.

Ferguson posted a screen recording of the interaction, showing the fake caller trying to convince her to invest in a bogus deal.

Actress Connie Ferguson. Picture: Instagram

She warned her followers to stay vigilant, noting that scammers are using AI-generated or deepfake content to impersonate celebrities.

“Thieves are using AI to convince you that they are whoever they say they are. If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is. Don’t be manipulated into losing your common sense because times are hard.”

CONTINUE READING: WATCH: ‘A scammer trying to scam me as me’ – Fake Connie Ferguson calls the real one

Boks to fully support Wiese following red card, says coach Rassie

The Springboks confirmed that the team will support Jasper Wiese following his red card during Saturday’s Test in Gqeberha.

While Wiese will miss upcoming matches, he is expected to be punished by World Rugby for the incident, which will possibly rule him out of action for a few matches.

Jasper Wiese, with the ball, is set to miss the Boks’ match against Georgia following a red card incident in the Test against Italy in Gqeberha on Saturday. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

“He is just so committed and passionate about the team, and it would have been wonderful for him to play in this game with his brother,” said Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus.

CONTINUE READING: Boks to fully support Wiese following red card, says coach Rassie

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Top 10 stories of the day: Mabuza as a unifier | Politicians not always honest | Sergeant arrested in Limpopo