Top 10 stories of the day: Jayden-Lee’s mother in the dock | Who is Firoz Cachalia? | Mchunu’s career on the ropes

In the news today, Deputy Minister of Police Polly Boshielo has not ruled out the possibility of additional arrests in the ongoing investigation into the murder of 11-year-old Jayden-Lee Meek, following his mother’s arrest.

Meanwhile, with Firoz Cachalia expected to take over the reins of the police ministry, The Citizen has rounded up a few things you need to know about him.

Furthermore, a political analyst believes the current controversy surrounding Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has the potential to destroy his political career.

Weather tomorrow: 15 July 2025

Rain is expected to touch down in parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, while fine and cool weather awaits most of the country. Full weather forecast here.

‘We failed Jayden-Lee Meek’: Community in tears as mother appears in court for son’s murder

Deputy Minister of Police Polly Boshielo has not ruled out the possibility of additional arrests in the ongoing investigation into the murder of 11-year-old Jayden-Lee Meek.

Last week, a 31-year-old woman was arrested in connection with Meek’s death. His body was discovered on 14 May on the staircase of his family’s complex in Fleurhof, southwest Johannesburg, a day after he had been reported missing.

Residents march to Florida Police Station demanding answers following the death of Jayden-Lee Meek on 17 May 2025 in Roodepoort. Picture: Gallo Images

He had last been seen being dropped off by his school transport outside the residential complex.

During proceedings at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Monday, it was revealed that the arrested suspect is the boy’s mother, Tiffany Nicole Meek, who was seen crying in the dock

Acting police minister: Who is Firoz Cachalia and is he qualified?

As the country prepares for a commission of inquiry into explosive allegations against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, President Cyril Ramaphosa has handed the reins of the police ministry to law professor Firoz Cachalia.

Ramaphosa appointed Cachalia as interim police minister on Sunday night following his decision to place Mchunu on an immediate “leave of absence” after allegations of links to organised crime.

Firoz Cachalia during the report handover from the Gauteng Ethics Advisory Council at Gauteng Gambling Board on 8 May 2025 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

Cachalia, born in Benoni on 22 July 1958, is a globally-regarded scholar, Professor of Law at Wits University, and director of the Mandela Institute. His expertise spans constitutional law and other areas of specialisation.

What now for Senzo Mchunu? Police minister’s political career on the ropes

Political analyst Prof Dirk Kotze believes the current controversy surrounding Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has the potential to destroy his political career.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Mchunu on special leave on Sunday. This is meant to give a commission of inquiry a chance to investigate allegations that Mchunu interfered in police work and is linked to criminal syndicates.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. Picture: Gallo Images

Although Ramaphosa said interim reports are expected after three and six months, it is unclear how long this commission will take. Commissions are known to take a considerable amount of time before reaching a conclusion.

Kotze told The Citizen on Monday that Ramaphosa is applying the principle of innocent until proven guilty by appointing a commission to investigate the allegations. “I would say this signals the end of his [Mchunu’s] political career,” he said.

They’ve swapped taxi ranks for training grounds in Europe and stadium roars from Soweto to Minnesota.

South Africa may not have a Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappé (yet), but our boys are holding their own in some of the world’s top leagues.

SA’s top-earning football players. Picture: Composite: Gallo Images/Instagram

Whether it’s Premier League pounds, Egyptian pounds, or American dollars, they’re proving that South African talent travels and earns well.

From Premier League pitches to MLS goals, here’s who’s making the big moves, scoring both goals and bank, and how their salaries stack up.

‘Those things ran away’: Acting Gauteng Police Commissioner recounts hijacking attempt

A police general has survived an attempted hijacking west of Johannesburg.

It is understood that Major General Fred Kekana, the acting Gauteng Provincial Police Commissioner, was targeted in a failed hijacking at his Westonaria home on Monday morning.

The major general’s white BMW state vehicle was apparently targeted by the hijackers while the driver was waiting for Kekana outside his house.

Picture: Saps

Kekana, who was back to work hours after the incident, said the suspects were travelling in a blue BMW.

“When he [Kekana’s driver] was about to reverse, the passenger in that BMW smashed the window with an iron rod, not knowing that the windows are protected or shatterproof. The driver had to defend himself, and those things dropped the firearm and ran away. It’s under investigation,” Kekana said.

Here are five more stories of the day:

