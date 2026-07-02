Tumelo Nku testimony on hold over security concerns as Cat Matlala faces Madlanga commission

The commission will, on Friday, hear evidence related to Crime Intelligence officer Feroz Khan in his absence.

Proceedings at the Madlanga commission were disrupted on Thursday, 2 July 2026, after safety concerns led to the indefinite postponement of businessman Tumelo Nku’s testimony.

The hearing, held at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, was scheduled to begin at 9:30am but was delayed.

Nku, who had previously framed his role as confidential police source, was expected to continue his evidence relating to the controversial Aeroton drug bust.

Tumelo Nku testimony postponed

However, at 11:30am, commission chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga announced that the testimony would not proceed.

“There are security concerns about Mr Nku. We cannot hear his testimony. The hearing of his testimony is being postponed indefinitely.

“An announcement will be made as to when the testimony will be heard and under what circumstances,” Madlanga said.

Nku is regarded as a central figure in the Aeroton drug bust, where 715.86 kilogrammes of cocaine worth R300 million was seized at a depot in Johannesburg on 9 July 2021.

This week, he admitted that he knowingly participated in a drug trafficker’s scheme to use law enforcement to target a rival.

Madlanga commission to proceed with Feroz Khan evidence

Madlanga confirmed that proceedings will resume on Friday, 3 July, with evidence leaders expected to hear testimony from senior Crime Intelligence official Feroz Khan in his absence.

Khan had been scheduled to testify on 1 July, but his appearance was placed in limbo after he was shot in an alleged hit in Houghton, Johannesburg, over the weekend.

The officer survived the incident and is currently receiving treatment at Milpark Hospital amid speculation that the shooting was staged.

Khan remains out on R20 000 bail in a case involving charges of unlawful dealing and possession of illicit precious metals following his arrest on 10 May.

Cat Matlala subpoenaed

Meanwhile, tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala is expected to appear before the commission next week.

Matlala, who is currently being held at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria, has been subpoenaed to testify on Tuesday, 7 July.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels confirmed this, describing Matlala – who previously testified before Parliament’s ad hoc committee in late 2025 – as a “central figure” in the inquiry.

“Arrangements around and preparation for his appearance are obviously extremely sensitive, but at this time I am simply going to confirm that he has been subpoenaed. It is a complex matter,” he told the media on Thursday.

Michaels declined to provide further details about the duration or scope of Matlala’s testimony.

“We do not want to say much more than that at this point. It is a complex matter and I really do not want to get into what will eventually no doubt be ventilated before the commission.

“So, aside from confirming his appearance next Tuesday and of course that he has been issued with a subpoena accordingly, we are not going to say anything more, and let’s see how it unfolds next week,” he concluded.

Plea deal rejected

Matlala’s appearance before the commission follows a setback in court after his plea agreement with the state was rejected by the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday, 1 July.

He had pleaded guilty to charges of corruption, money laundering and fraud linked to a R228 million health services contract awarded to his company, Medicare24 Tshwane District, by the South African Police Service (Saps).

As part of the agreement, Matlala had also committed to testifying as a state witness in collaboration with the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac).

However, the court found the proposed sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment, with seven years suspended, to be too lenient, as it would result in only eight years of actual jail time.

Magistrate Ignatius Du Preez instead proposed an effective sentence of 12 years’ direct imprisonment.

The state and Matlala’s legal team are now consulting with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on whether to accept the revised sentence or abandon the deal altogether.

The matter is scheduled to return to court on 13 July.

Separately, Matlala is also facing multiple serious charges, including 11 counts of attempted murder relating to the 2023 failed assassination of his former partner, Tebogo Thobejane.

That trial is expected to begin on 20 July at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.