Weekend of carnage: Twelve killed in Eastern Cape road crashes

Investigations into all three crashes are underway, with culpable homicide dockets opened

The Eastern Cape has been left reeling after a spate of deadly crashes claimed twelve lives and left scores injured in three separate accidents across the province this past weekend.

On Saturday, 29 August, six people died in two horrific crashes in the OR Tambo District.

First accident

The first occurred on the N2 near Vidgesville outside Mthatha, where an Isuzu double cab carrying six occupants overturned and rolled several times.

Two men were killed instantly, while four others were rushed to Mthatha Regional Hospital.

Second accident

Hours later, a Ford Ranger bakkie carrying 15 passengers lost control on the N2 at Marhambeni near Qumbu.

Four passengers died at the scene, and 11 survivors were taken to Malizo Ka Mpehle Hospital in Tsolo with serious injuries.

Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Makaya Komisa said reckless driving and alcohol abuse were to blame.

“We cannot continue to lose lives because motorists choose to drink and drive. These accidents are a painful reminder that negligence behind the wheel destroys families and communities,” Komisa warned.

Drunk driving

Transport and Community Safety MEC Xolile Nqatha condemned intoxicated driving and urged motorists to obey traffic laws.

He extended condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery. Police have opened culpable homicide cases at Qumbu and Bityi stations.

Picture: Eastern Cape Transport Department

Third accident

Barely a day later, tragedy struck again in Kariega. On Sunday, 30 August, five people were killed in a head‑on collision between a Toyota Corolla and a VW Polo on the R334. The crash, which occurred around 5pm, left no survivors. Both drivers and all passengers.

Three in the Polo and two in the Corolla were declared dead at the scene.

Komisa described the Kariega crash as “a heartbreaking scene where emergency services could do nothing but confirm fatalities.

“We urge motorists to slow down, respect speed limits, and remember that every reckless decision can be fatal.”

Investigations

Investigations into all three crashes are underway, with culpable homicide dockets opened at the respective police stations.

Nqatha said the province cannot afford to normalise such tragedies.

“We mourn with the families, but we also call on every driver to take responsibility. Road safety is not negotiable – it is a matter of life and death,” Nqatha said.