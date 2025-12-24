Playing for South Africa is still the best, says JSK’s Faf du Plessis ahead of SA20 start

Former Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis still rates playing international cricket over any franchise league.

Veteran former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis said that playing for South Africa is still the biggest stage that any local player can hope for, despite all the ups and downs that go with it.

Du Plessis was attending the SA20 captains day in Cape Town on Tuesday when he was asked if it was more fun now, playing in the T20 leagues around the world than international cricket with some of the massive lows that come with it.

The 2019 World Cup in England, with Du Plessis captaining the side, saw the Proteas struggle before being dumped out early before the semifinals.

While disappointing, Du Plessis firmly stated that playing international cricket for his country was still the best thing he’s ever done, and that playing in other leagues follows after.

“I think both (international and franchise cricket) are fun in different ways, if that makes senses,” explained Du Plessis.

“When you are playing for South Africa it is the best thing that you can do. When I was asked back then to go and play in the (various T20) leagues, I said no because I wanted to play for South Africa in all formats.

“So when you are playing for South Africa I still see that as the biggest stage. Is it always fun? No, but that’s sport. Sport’s not always fun, you have ups and downs.”

Not always fun

Du Plessis continued: “Even in franchise cricket it’s not always fun. You (sometimes) go to places where you don’t want to spend the next six to eight weeks, whereas when you’re playing for South Africa you’re with friends and you’re representing your country.

“So both have their ups and downs. Certainly where I am now (as a 41-year-old only playing franchise cricket), it’s just different. You can look at your year and I suppose, selfishly choose what you want to do.

“But certainly these guys (indicating Proteas T20 captain Aiden Markram) will still tell you that they wouldn’t want it any other way. It’s the best thing to do and I still follow the boys, like with the (T20) World Cup coming up now. I think we’ve got a great team and they’re looking really good.”

Du Plessis will now be aiming to lead the Joburg Super Kings to a first ever SA20 title, with them having never made it into the final in the previous three seasons.

He has led the team in all previous editions, with them making the playoffs every time, but have been unable to get to the finale, and will be hoping to make it fourth time lucky in 2026.