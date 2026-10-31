‘It’s been a special series’: All set for thrilling close to final Test between SA and Australia

With the series level at 1-1, the last day of the deciding match at Newlands should have the crowd on its feet.

With Australia starting their second innings in the morning session on Saturday, chasing 288 runs to win with 10 wickets in hand, the stage is set for a thrilling finish to what has been a memorable Test series between the Proteas and the Baggy Greens in Cape Town.

While the SA team were up against the ropes on day four, on Friday, middle-order batters Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder both hit centuries to keep the hosts in the hunt.

And with the series level at 1-1, the last day of the deciding match at Newlands should have the crowd on its feet.

“If you had to say that it’s going down to the third Test, day five, with two results (either team can win) on the cards, I wouldn’t have believed it,” Rickelton said after the close of play on day four.

“It’s been a special series, it’s ebb-and-flowed properly in all three games, both teams have edged ahead and the other has clawed back.

“There have been some mistakes, and some really good things done as well, but it’s been a cracking series and hopefully it comes down to a really good day for South Africa tomorrow.”

Win or lose, Rickelton expects a result

Though he expected there to be a result in the series decider, Rickelton did acknowledge that Australia could also try to grind it out for a draw if they struggled in the conditions on day five.

“There might be one of three results, but I just think with that new ball there are obviously runs available, and wickets too,” he said.

“I think it has been quite slow and if Australia fancy having a go at it, it might just factor into how they’re going to go about it.

“It was a bit two-paced with the bounce (on Friday), and we didn’t see too many balls stay low, unfortunately, from our point of view, but I think it will be a grind out tomorrow.

“For them to bat at effectively threes (three runs per over) the whole day will be a big ask, especially on a slower, lower, deteriorating wicket.”

The fifth day of the third Test between South Africa and Australia starts at 10.30am on Saturday.