Proteas win toss and bat against West Indies in second Test

For the second Test in a row Proteas captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and chose to bat first in the final Test of the series against the West Indies at Wanderers in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning.

It has been a new dawn for the Proteas under new leadership of coach Shukri Conrad and captain Bavuma, and they won the first Test at Centurion last week comfortably by 87-runs in under three days.

But their batting is a worry, with their struggles still evident as they slipped from 221/1 to 342 all out in the first innings and made just 116 all out in the second and they will be eager to improve on that in the second Test against the Windies.

PROTEAS: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (capt), Ryan Rickelton, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee.

WEST INDIES: Kraigg Braithwaite (capt), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers, Joshua da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Gudakesh Motie.