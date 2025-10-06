Proteas get World Cup campaign back on track with victory over Kiwis

Tazmin Brits made 101 runs off 89 deliveries, hitting her fourth century in her last five ODI matches.

South Africa bounced back in spectacular fashion on Monday as they beat New Zealand by six wickets in their second match of the Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Having been thumped by England in their tournament opener three days earlier, with their batters crumbling in unison, the SA team shook off that defeat with an impressive performance against the Kiwis in Indore.

Aside from their top-order batters standing up, the Proteas also delivered with the ball and in the field.

Proteas innings

Opening batter Tazmin Brits made 101 runs off 89 deliveries, hitting her fourth century in her last five ODI matches.

Brits was well supported by Sune Luus who contributed 83 not out off 114 deliveries, with the duo sharing 159 runs for the second wicket.

They guided the national squad to 234/4 as the Proteas wrapped up the win with more than nine overs to spare.

New Zealand innings

Earlier, the South Africans came out firing after losing the toss and being given the ball.

They struck with the first delivery of the game, with Marizanne Kapp trapping New Zealand opener Suzie Bates leg-before and sending her packing for a golden duck.

And the SA attack continued to pile on the pressure, retaining their control in the first half of the innings.

Kiwi captain Sophie Devine then led a fight back, racking up 85 runs off 98 balls. But after she was removed by spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba in the 45th over, New Zealand’s tail fell apart. Losing their last four wickets for just 11 runs, they were bowled out for 231.

Mlaba was the best of the Proteas bowlers, taking 4/40.

The national side will play the third of their six league stages matches at the World Cup against hosts India on Thursday.