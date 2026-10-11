South Africa v Australia first Test: Day three takeaways

The Baggy Greens bowled well to put the Proteas on the back foot with two days remaining.

Strengthening their control of the match, Australia were in a dominant position at the close of play on day three of the first Test against South Africa in Durban on Sunday.

After dismissing the Proteas for 284 in their first innings, the Baggy Greens reached 33 without loss in their second innings (holding a 139-run lead) before stumps were drawn early due to bad light.

Australia bowlers combine well

The Australians didn’t rely on one or two bowlers to restrict the Proteas in their first innings, but they worked well together as a unit.

Pat Cummins (3/54), Josh Hazlewood (2/54), Nathan Lyon (2/58) and Mitchell Starc (2/63) all took at least two wickets.

The pressure they placed on the SA team kept the hosts under pressure and placed the tourists in the driving seat heading into the fourth day of action.

Proteas batters crumble

With Australia having put up 390 runs in their first innings, the Proteas top order needed to settle in, show some patience and regain control for their team. They did none of that.

When centuries and big partnerships were needed, they crumbled, with not a single batter achieving a half-century as the hosts were bowled out for 284.

The five-day format requires composure and technical prowess, and regardless of how Australia play in the second innings, South Africa have left themselves with a lot of work to do if they want to win the match.

SA tail puts up a fight

While David Bedingham top scored for South Africa with 49 runs off 73 balls, it was the tail-enders who kept the home side afloat.

All-rounder Marco Jansen hit 26 runs, while specialist bowlers Keshav Maharaj (34) and Anrich Nortje (16) also made valuable contributions.

And spinner Simon Harmer was particularly impressive, contributing 35 not out off 75 deliveries and spending nearly two hours at the crease to keep the tail wagging.