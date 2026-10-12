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OPINION: From no fans to bad light … the Kingsmead Test has been a disappointment

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

3 minute read

12 October 2026

12:38 pm

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The reality is all the talk about the Test has been about everything but the cricket on the pitch.

Kingsmead

Kingsmead in Durban has seen only a sprinkling of fans turn up to watch the Test cricket action. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/Gallo Images

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It’s not only the fact there’s poor attendance at the ground.

It’s also the fact it’s impossible to get a full day’s play in because of the bad light.

Why did Kingsmead get to host the first Test between the Proteas and Australia?

Few people on the east coast seem interested in the match and they’re not able to get close to 90 overs in during the day because of poor afternoon light.

What’s gone down in Durban over the last few days raises many questions.

Poor attendance

The first, and most glaring one is, where are the fans?

It’s taken us at The Citizen four days to write about this because we have been watching and waiting and hoping things would improve.

We said Friday, day one of the Test, was a school day, and that it would be better over the weekend.

Well, that made no difference … the stands and grass banks were as empty as they were on Friday. And on Monday it looked as bad as on any other day. In fact, it looked worse … just about completely empty.

The big question is, why? Is it too hot and uncomfortable at Kingsmead? Is it too expensive? Or is there just no interest?

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What’s sad is players feed off the crowd, feel their energy … it’s what makes live sport so wonderful. It brings out the best in sports men and women, and in cricket especially, when the going gets tough it is often the crowd who lift a team and get them going again.

But, not in Durban. The whole match has lacked a spark, an intensity, a vibe, a rhythm …because that comes from the fans; their signing, cheering, partying.

Bad light

Then, there is the issue of the light.

It’s just not acceptable that so many overs are lost every day. If the fans are not a consideration, then why not start the day’s play earlier and ensure more overs get bowled?

Or why not use the pink or orange ball and play under the stadium lights? Surely these things were discussed before the start of the Test. And the organisers were aware of the issues mentioned here?

Durban, I’m sorry, you don’t deserve a Test cricket match again.

Hopefully the fans turn out in their thousands in Gqeberha and Cape Town for the next two Tests.

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