An election ‘week of calm’: Western Cape Taxi Associations agree to ceasefire

Quintas said that commuters can expect ranks and stations across the city to operate normally for the rest of the week.

The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and Cape Organisations for Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) have committed to a week of calm after violence has ripped through the province and left commuters stranded.

The Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility Rob Quintas said all role players had an opportunity to sit down together to discuss the current crisis.

“Cata and Codeta have both committed to a week of calm while a mediation process takes place,” he said.

Each association will meet with the City and provincial officials one-on-one, with the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) present and a facilitator leading the discussion.

“The aim is to hear both sides and draw up a list of priority issues,” Quintas said.

Once done, all parties will return to the table to explore solutions that both can accept.

“I would like to assure commuters that public transport is operational across all modes. This will continue to be monitored,” he added.

Conflict resolution

Quintas said that commuters can expect ranks and stations across the city to operate normally for the rest of the week.

“The way forward towards meaningful conflict resolution has been set in motion, and all stakeholders have shown a willingness to follow the process.”

Santaco WC’s response

Santaco Western Cape (WC) has also welcomed the commitments made by Cata and Codeta towards ending the recent taxi-related violence that has disrupted operations, threatened commuter safety and resulted in the tragic loss of lives.

Santaco WC said that it will observe the process, which will begin with engagements this week to identify key concerns ahead of a follow-up meeting with government next Tuesday, 10 November 2026.

Santaco WC chairperson, Besuthu Ndungane, emphasised the importance of translating the commitments into meaningful action.

Fear and uncertainty

“Today’s engagement is an important step towards restoring peace and stability in our industry. However, commitments alone are not enough.”

“We call on all parties to honour their word and ensure that no more lives are lost over disputes that can be resolved through dialogue,” said Ndungane.

Santaco WC said that it acknowledges the fear and uncertainty experienced by commuters and communities affected by the violence and remains committed to working with all stakeholders to restore stability and support the continued operation of public transport services.

No to violence

Ndungane reiterated that violence has no place in the industry and that lasting peace can only be achieved through dialogue, cooperation and accountability.

Commuters have been urged to rely on verified information from official communication channels regarding taxi operations and affected routes.