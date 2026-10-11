Sharks join hunt for Bok hooker Marx – report

The experienced No 2 is currently playing in Japan.

Who will win the race to secure the services of World Rugby Player of the Year, Malcolm Marx?

That appears to be the big question in rugby circles following the news on Sunday that Marx, widely considered the best No 2 in the game, is being highly sought by a number of rugby teams.

It was reported some time ago that Marx, 32 and with 93 Tests behind him, was being pursued by the Pretoria-based Bulls, but it now appears there are more than a few unions chasing his signature.

Afrikaans Sunday publication Rapport said the Sharks had now apparently also joined the chase for Marx.

It seems the uncertainty over the future of another World Cup winner, Bongi Mbonambi, who is involved in a disciplinary dispute with the union, seems to have forced the Durban union’s hand into discussions about their hooker stocks.

Marx is currently under contract with the Kubota Spears in Japan, seemingly until June next year. He previously also played briefly for the Shining Arcs in Japan and before that turned out for the Lions in Joburg.

The Sharks’ other hookers are Fez Mbatha, Eduan Swart, Esethu and Mnebelele.