Springboks turn attention to Italy: Who’ll get the nod for Euro tour opener?

The Boks will play four Test matches in Europe in November.

It’s anyone’s guess what Rassie Erasmus’ Springbok team will look like for this weekend’s Nations Championship Test against Italy in Turin.

Erasmus will name his 23-man matchday squad late on Monday, for the first of four Tests in Europe this November. The Boks will also face France and Ireland and an as yet to be confirmed opponents on Finals Weekend at the end of the month.

The full 37-man squad for this tour will only be together for the first time late Monday, following the United Rugby Championship matches at the weekend.

No less than 17 members of the tour squad were in action on Friday and Saturday and Erasmus is sure to first want to check on everyone’s fitness and well-bring when they meet up at the team hotel in Turin on Monday.

With no less than six uncapped players in his squad, it will be interesting to see if Erasmus picks any of them for this Saturday’s clash against Italy, seeing they will probably be the Boks’ least challenging opponents on this tour.

Also, five of the six uncapped players were in action this last weekend, for their URC teams, so Erasmus could view them as match fit and ready to go, boosting their chances of playing. However, he may also want to give them the week off to freshen up and get themselves familiarised with the Bok setup and thus rather turn to his experienced players, many of whom haven’t been in action for a while and will thus be energised for action.

Here one thinks of the overseas contingent, most of whom are based in Japan, such as Malcolm Marx, Lood de Jager, Salmaan Moerat, Ruan Nortje, Franco Mostert, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese, Manie Libbok, Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel and Kurt-Lee Arendse.

The six uncapped players are Riley Norton, Emmanuel Tshituka, Yaqeen Ahmed, Luan Giliomee, Markus Muller and Sebastian de Klerk.

Speaking about this weekend’s opposition, Erasmus said: “Italy may be ranked 11th in the world, but they are a quality team who have tested us to the limit at times, so we will not be fooled by the standings.

“They will be playing at home in front of a passionate crowd … so we will certainly not underestimate them.”

Kick-off in Turin on Saturday is at 1.40pm.

Springbok squad:

Props: Thomas du Toit, Ox Nche, Wilco Louw, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Zachary Porthen, Gerhard Steenekamp

Hookers: Malcolm Marx, Jan-Hendrik Wessels

Locks: Lood de Jager, Salmaan Moerat, Ruan Nortje, Riley Norton, Franco Mostert

Loose forwards: Paul de Villiers, Siya Kolisi, Cameron Hanekom, Emmanuel Tshituka, Jasper Wiese

Utility forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden

Scrumhalves: Cobus Reinach, Morne van den Berg, Grant Williams

Flyhalves: Yaqeen Ahmed, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Luan Giliomee, Manie Libbok

Centres: Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel, Markus Muller, Canan Moodie

Outside backs: Sebastian de Klerk, Aphelele Fassi, Ethan Hooker, Edwill van der Merwe, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian Willemse