Bulls show they mean business with several new signings

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Jake White, the Bulls‘ director of rugby, has bolstered the union’s ranks with a number of significant signings ahead of the next United Rugby Championship campaign — and they may not be done just yet.

After failing to make this season’s URC final, and having fallen short against the Stormers in the inaugural final in 2022, the Bulls look adamant to be serious players in the 2023/24 season.

The signings come also after the retirement of men such as Bismarck du Plessis and Morne Steyn and the departure from the union of wing Sbu Nkosi.

There was also good news for the fans in the week when Stravino Jacobs, the promising winger, extended his contract with the union until 2027. The 23-year-old joined the Bulls from the Cape where he was as school at Paarl Gymnasium, in 2020.

Van der Walt, Petersen

But it is the signings of the experienced flyhalf Jaco van der Walt, winger Sergeal Petersen and rising prop star Khutha Mchunu that will excite and please Bulls fans.

Van der Walt, who learnt his rugby in Joburg with the Lions, most recently became a regular for Edinburgh in Scotland, for who he also played Test rugby.

Jaco van der Walt you ARE a Vodacom Bull 🐂 pic.twitter.com/nftdrmke5z— Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) June 29, 2023

The 29-year-old featured 96 times for Edinburgh and played two Tests for his adopted country; he will add to the flyhalf stocks in Pretoria.

Petersen, the 28-year-old former Grey High pupil, previously played for the Kings, Cheetahs and Stormers and also spent some time in Japan before finding his way to Pretoria where he will be fighting it out with several high quality outside backs, including Jacobs and Bok stars Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie.

Mchunu

Mchunu (25) is a powerful prop and the brother of Springbok rising star Ntuthuko.

In a promo video released by the Bulls on Thursday they described him as a “Beast” and said “he’ll fit right in.”

Khutha Mchunu is a BEAST, he’ll fit right in 🐂 pic.twitter.com/AALYaCkc50— Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) June 29, 2023

The tighthead specialist previously played for the Cheetahs and Sharks and will hope to get more regular game-time in Pretoria than he did in Durban.

His main competition will come from Mornay Smith, who has become the Bulls’ regular No 3 starter, and former Bok star Wilco Louw, who also joins the union this coming season, from Harlequins.