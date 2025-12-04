Kolisi: Older Boks hungry for 2027, but 2026 is the hurdle

'The way the squad has been rotated is giving us a better chance of making it ... But the focus will be on how we do next year. We can’t even think of the World Cup yet.'

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi says the older members of the squad are determined to earn selection for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

He said the coaches’ decision to rotate players regularly had kept older members rested and fit, prolonging their careers.

However, the 34-year-old warned they still need to get through a tough 2026 season.

Older Boks feeling good

The Springboks drew Italy, Georgia and Romania in their pool for the World Cup on Wednesday.

They are favourites to win a record fifth World Cup, and their third in a row after triumphing in 2019 and 2023.

Several players in the Springbok setup were part of one or both of those World Cup squads, with some now in their mid-30s.

Coach Rassie Erasmus has spoken in the past about how if a player’s skills are up to standard, they will be selected no matter their age.

In fact, their experience helps, and Deon Fourie surprised many with his strong performances at the last World Cup at 37.

In July, assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said Kolisi was one of the fittest players in the squad, and on track to make selection for the World Cup should he maintain his work output.

Likewise, Erasmus praised 35-year-old Cobus Reinach as being in the best form of his career. The player said he was “definitely” targeting the 2027 showpiece after recording his 50th Test, against Wales in November.

Both Kolisi and Reinach said their bodies were feeling good.

But abrupt, serious injuries to Frans Malherbe, Trevor Nyakane and Deon Fourie have hampered their careers at 34, 36 and 39, respectively, while Steven Kitschoff had to call time on his career altogether at 33.

Serious injuries can happen at any time, and Kolisi knows this.

‘We still have to get through next year’

“[The older players] are excited. We want the opportunity to get there. That is what we are working towards and what we have enjoyed about this year,” he said.

“What coach Rassie has done in giving 50 players game time, and us as older players not playing as much, everybody gets an opportunity.”

He said this was why they would not worry if the tried and tested Springboks cannot play at the World Cup – younger players would have been blooded by then.

“But we can’t look so far ahead. What is important for us is next year. We still have to get through next year as players and then see how we are at the end of that year.

“The way the squad has been rotated is giving us a better chance of making it. Our bodies are in better places… But the focus will be on how we do next year. We can’t even think of the World Cup yet.”