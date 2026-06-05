Three injury enforced changes for Stormers for URC semi against Leinster

The Stormers are hoping to upset Leinster on their home turf and reach a third URC final, after winning the first edition and finishing runners-up in the second.

The Stormers were forced to make three injury changes to their starting line-up from their United Rugby Championship (URC) quarterfinal win over Cardiff, for their massive URC semifinal against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday night (kick-off 6:30pm).

It had already been noted last weekend that star playmaker Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu had been ruled out for a significant period, and that wing Seabelo Senatla had been knocked out during the previous match so wouldn’t be travelling.

But lock Ruben van Heerden, who made the trip to Ireland with the Stormers with a knock, was unable to recover in time and has thus also missed out in selection.

That has resulted in Jurie Matthee coming in at flyhalf, Wandisile Simelane on the wing and Connor Evans into the second row as the only changes to the starting XV.

There is just one change on the replacements bench, with Warrick Gelant coming into the matchday squad to provide backline cover.

Stormers captain Ruhan Nel and his midfield partner Dan du Plessis will become the most-capped Stormers centre pairing as they make their 31st start together, to go past De Wet Barry and Marius Joubert.

At their best

Director of Rugby John Dobson said that his team will have to be at their best to beat the defending champions on their home ground.

“This will be a big challenge for everyone involved against a team with a great pedigree and formidable home record, but these are the occasions we live for, and I have no doubt that our team will put in a worthy performance,” said Dobson.

“We lost a few players last week, but those coming in have all played important roles in this campaign and are ready to give their all on Saturday.

“We have earned the chance to play for a place in the Grand Final, and it will come down to a big 80 minutes. This team will not leave anything out there as we aim to do our fans proud.”

The other semifinal sees the Bulls up against Glasgow Warriors at Murrayfield in Scotland on Saturday afternoon, and South Africa teams will be looking to continue their proud record of having a representative in every URC final to date.

Stormers starting XV

Damian Willemse, Wandisile Simelane, Ruhan Nel (capt), Dan du Plessis, Leolin Zas, Jurie Matthee, Imad Khan, Evan Roos, Ben-Jason Dixon, Paul de Villiers, Connor Evans, Adré Smith, Neethling Fouché, André-Hugo Venter, Ntuthuko Mchunu

Bench: JJ Kotzé, Vernon Matongo, Zachary Porthen, Salmaan Moerat, Ruan Ackermann, Marcel Theunissen, Stefan Ungerer, Warrick Gelant